White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG announces financial results for first 9 months of F/Y 2025

Stockholm, Sweden, 2025-11-05 - White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) - A Swedish Global Tech Company - today presented the financial results for the first nine months of 2025, including strong improvements in revenue, margins and cash flow.

(Consolidated group results Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024)

Revenue for Q3 increased 52% to 131.2 MSEK (86.5)

EBIT for Q3 increased by 80% to 28.5 (15.8)

EBIT margin in Q3 was 21.7% (18.2%)

EBITDA for Q3 increased 82% to 28.5 MSEK (15.7)

EBITDA margin in Q3 was 21.7% (18.2%)

EPS before dilution for Q3 increased 126% to 0.79 SEK (0.35)

EPS after dilution for Q3 increased 123% to 0.78 SEK (0.35)

(Consolidated group results 9M 2025 compared to 9M 2024)

Revenue for the nine months increased 61% to 363.8 MSEK (225.9)

EBIT for the nine months increased by 84% to 65.7 (35.8)

EBIT margin was 18.0% (15.8%)

EBITDA for the nine months increased 85% to 65.5 MSEK (35.5)

EBITDA margin was 18.0% (15.7%)

EPS before dilution for the nine months increased 564% to 2.19 SEK (0.33)

EPS after dilution for the nine months increased 552% to 2.15 SEK (0.33)

The nine-month period showed strong operating cash flow of 49.1 MSEK (8.9)

The company's revenue broken down in six segments' share of revenue has been:

Segment FY 2024 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Change FY24-Q3'25 System Integration 28% 26% 24% -4 percentage points Managed Services 37% 22% 21% -9 percentage points Digital & Emerging Technologies 13% 18% 19% +6 percentage points Licensing and SaaS 17% 11% 16% -1 percentage points People Solutions/BPO 2% 19% 14% +5 percentage points Smart Infrastructure 3% 4% 6% +3 percentage points Total 100% 100% 100%



Working capital requirements declined from 32.8%(YTD'24) to 26.8%(YTD'25) on YoY basis, reflecting a significant improvement in cash efficiency. This reduction highlights stronger payment discipline, optimized receivables, and efficient cash flow management, making more capital available for growth and investments.

The Q3 geographical revenue distribution was:

Africa: 53%

Middle East: 21%

Europe: 22%

Asia Pacific: 3%

Latin America: 1%

CEO Marco Marangoni concluded in his comments that WPTG is well on track to meet the financial targets both for 2025 and the vision of 827 MSEK revenue in 2028 with an EBITDA margin of >17%. He reiterated the company's strategic priorities for Q4 2025 and onwards:

Maintaining growth momentum through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions

Expanding our Smart Infrastructure and Digital & Emerging Technologies segments

Leveraging our global delivery network

Strengthening our competitiveness through proprietary IP development

"By accelerating growth in our Swedish home market and across the Nordics, we aim to balance our global presence, strengthen market confidence, and deliver long-term shareholder value. By acquiring these companies from Spotr we will significantly expand our presence in the Nordic region, add great talent to the team and most likely be able to unlock synergies with other companies in the White Pearl Group."

Adjusted financial schedule

WPTG will publish the full year report on February 12, a change from what previously been communicated.

Q1 2026 report is planned for April 9.

The AGM will be held on June 3.

The full report can be found in the attached pdf and on the company's website https://whitepearltech.com/financial-reports-2/

For more information, please contact:

Peter Ejemyr, Vice President Investor Relations

White Pearl Technology Group

Email: ir@whitepearltech.com

Phone: +46 733 611 000

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 850 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

This information is information that White Pearl Technology Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-05 07:55 CET.