Teleste Oyj: Teleste Corporation Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2025

Teleste Corporation

Stock exchange release

November 5, 2025 at 8.30 a.m. EET

TELESTE CORPORATION: Strong growth in NET SALES and profit

Unless otherwise specified, the figures in parentheses refer to the year-on-year comparison period.



JULY-SEPTEMBER 2025 IN BRIEF

- Net sales were EUR 34.5 (29.9) million, representing an increase of 15.2%.

- Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 3.5 (2.5) million, representing an increase of 38.1%.

- The adjusted operating profit was EUR 2.3 (1.3) million, representing an increase of 72.9%.

- The operating profit was EUR 2.2 (1.1) million, representing an increase of 91.7%.

- Earnings per share were EUR 0.07 (0.04), representing an increase of 100.3%.

- Cash flow from operations was EUR 4.6 (3.4) million, representing increase of 35.8%.

- Orders received increased by 0.7% to EUR 31.6 (31.3) million.



JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2025 IN BRIEF

- Net sales were EUR 102.5 (96.0) million, representing an increase of 6.8%.

- Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 9.6 (7.2) million, representing an increase of 34.0%.

- The adjusted operating profit was EUR 5.9 (3.3) million, representing increase of 77.9%.

- The operating profit was EUR 5.6 (0.3) million, representing an increase of EUR 5.3 million.

- Earnings per share were EUR 0.13 (-0.05), representing an increase of EUR 0.18.

- Cash flow from operations was EUR 11.1 (10.6) million, representing an increase of 4.5%.

- Orders received were EUR 108.1 (88.6) million, representing an increase of 22.0%.

OUTLOOK FOR 2025 (SPECIFIED)

Teleste estimates revenue for 2025 to be between 135 and 150 million euros, with adjusted operating profit in the range of 4 to 7 million euros. The company anticipates that profit for the period will be toward the upper end of the guidance range. Import tariffs in the United States continue to create uncertainty and may impact profitability in the short term.

EUR million 7-9 2025 7-9 2024 Change 1-9 2025 1-9 2024 Change 1-12 2024 Net sales 34.5 29.9 15.2% 102.5 96.0 6.8% 132.5 Adjusted EBITDA1) 3.5 2.5 38.1% 9.6 7.2 34.0% 9.3 Adjusted EBITDA, % 1) 10.2% 8.5% 1.7 ppt 9.4% 7.5% 1.9 ppt 7.0% Adjusted Operating profit1) 2.3 1.3 72.9% 5.9 3.3 77.9% 4.2 Adjusted Operating profit, % 1) 6.6% 4.4% 2.2 ppt 5.8% 3.5% 2.3 ppt 3.2% Operating profit 2.2 1.1 91.7% 5.6 0.3 1998.5% -5.4 Operating profit, % 6.3% 3.8% 2.5 ppt 5.5% 0.3% 5.2 ppt -4.1% Net result for the period 1.3 0.6 125.6% 2.2 -1.1 n/a -6.1 Earnings per share, EUR 0.07 0.04 100.3% 0.13 -0.05 n/a -0.32 Cash flow from operations 4.6 3.4 35.8% 11.1 10.6 4.5% 12.4 Orders received 31.6 31.3 0.7% 108.1 88.6 22.0% 124.9 Order backlog 123.9 118.5 4.5% 118.3 Net gearing, % 36% 44% -7.8 ppt 46% Equity ratio, % 48% 46% 2.6 ppt 45% Personnel at period-end 635 689 -7.8% 630

1)An alternative performance measure defined in the tables section of the report.

COMMENTS BY ESA HARJU, PRESIDENT & CEO

"In the third quarter of 2025, operational performance remained strong, and both business segments progressed according to plan. Revenue grew as expected, and profitability improved significantly compared to the corresponding period last year. Order intake was on par with the comparison period, following a strong order accumulation in the first half of the year. Operating cash flow continued positive.

In the Broadband Networks segment, delivery volumes of 1.8 GHz intelligent network technology to North American customers remained at a high level and increased significantly year-on-year. In Europe, deliveries continued at the same level as earlier in the year and in the comparison period. Profitability improved noticeably from the previous year. Order intake was lower than in the comparison period as customers placed a greater share of their orders earlier in the year; however, the cumulative order intake for the full year to date is clearly higher than in the previous year. In July, we announced a delivery agreement with VodafoneZiggo for the construction of a DOCSIS 4.0 broadband network in the Netherlands using Teleste's 1.8 GHz technology. In September, we announced the expansion of our production facilities to Mexico, bringing us closer to the North American market.

In the Public Safety and Mobility segment, the year also progressed strongly and in line with plans. Delivery volumes and revenue were generated from multiple projects. All key indicators - order intake, revenue, and profitability - developed positively compared to the same period last year. In August, we announced an agreement with a new train manufacturer, Hitachi, for the delivery of train systems in Italy. In September, we announced another new customer agreement with Rebl Group Oyj's subsidiary PunaMusta Oy, for the delivery of thousands of digital displays to Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) infrastructure.

The global operating environment remained uncertain. Changes in import tariffs in the United States continue to have implications for global markets and the overall business environment. We have implemented several adjustment measures, and the impact of tariffs on third-quarter results was limited. We expect the operating environment to remain uncertain for the remainder of the year and into 2026.

In conjunction with this stock exchange release, we have specified our financial guidance range for the current year. We expect full-year results to be significantly stronger than in the previous year, particularly in terms of profitability, providing a solid foundation for the execution of our longer-term strategy."

For further information, please contact:

Esa Harju

President and CEO



Mervi Kerkelä-Hiltunen

CFO

tel. +358 2 2605 611

investor.relations@teleste.com

