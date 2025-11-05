Rikshem AB: Rikshem Interim Report Jan-Sep 2025: Higher income from property management and higher investments

Rikshem increased rental income to SEK 2,732 (2,720) million from January-September, 2025, an increase of 0.5 percent. The net operating income totaled SEK 1,606 (1,591) million, and the income from property management grew to SEK 1,000 (985) million. Property investments in the period totaled SEK 907 (730) million.

"The last few months for Rikshem have brought continued stability, and operations are on track. We are doing well, or better, compared to the targets we set for the year. We have continued to deliver both an increased net operating income and income from property management, despite having a higher vacancy level in a couple of local markets than in previous years," says Anette Frumerie, Rikshem CEO.

Rental income was SEK 2,732 (2,720) million. Rental income for the like-for-like portfolio rose SEK 71 million, or 3.2 percent.

Net operating income totaled SEK 1,606 (1,591) million, an increase of 1.0 percent. Net operating income for the like-for-like portfolio increased by SEK 43 million or 3.1 percent.

Income from property management totaled SEK 1,000 (985) million, an increase of SEK 1.5 percent.

The change in value of investment properties was SEK -179 (236) million.

Profit before tax for the period was SEK 559 (541) million.

The fair value of the properties, including Rikshem's share in joint ventures, was SEK 57,740 (58,827) million.

The total return, including joint ventures (R12M), was 3.7 (4.4) percent.

Anders Lilja, CFO, +46 10-70 99 308, anders.lilja@rikshem.se

Rikshem is one of Sweden's largest private property companies. We own, develop and manage residential properties and properties for public use in selected municipalities in Sweden, where we offer safe, pleasant and flexible housing in attractive locations. Rikshem aims to be a long-term partner for municipalities and is owned by the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund and AMF Tjänstepension AB. Read more at rikshem.se.