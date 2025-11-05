SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: SRV announces updated long-term financial objectives; strategy remains unchanged

SRV GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 NOVEMBER 2025 8:30 EET

SRV announces updated long-term financial objectives; strategy remains unchanged



The Board of Directors of SRV Group Plc has confirmed updated long-term financial objectives for the company. The objectives remain the same in substance, but they are now aimed to be achieved during 2029-2030, depending on market conditions. The objectives were originally set to be reached in 2027, but due to an exceptionally prolonged weak market situation, the schedule has been delayed.

SRV's long-term financial objectives

The company's operations are guided by the following long-term financial objectives that it aims to achieve by 2029-2030:

• Operative operating profit of at least EUR 50 million (unchanged)

• Revenue > EUR 900 million (unchanged)

The company's dividend policy objective to distribute 30-50% of annual profit, taking into account the company's outlook and capital requirements, remains unchanged.

Prolonged lack of demand has postponed the achievement of long-term financial objectives

For almost three years, the near-complete absence of consumer and investor demand has delayed the strategic shift in the project portfolio. As a result, achieving the long-term financial objectives has been postponed. Currently, the company's project portfolio is exceptionally weighted toward contracting, particularly cooperative public-sector business premises projects.

In a challenging market environment, SRV has managed to increase its market share. The company has become Finland's largest builder of business premises and is particularly strong in public-sector contracting and lifecycle projects, while also proving its competitiveness in residential contracting in recent years. The EUR 930 million contracting order backlog, along with approximately EUR 1.1 billion worth of projects already won but not yet included in the backlog, ensures volume for the coming years.



Profitable growth from business premises and residential construction based on SRV's own project development



SRV seeks profitable growth in its strategy by gradually increasing the share of residential construction and, in particular, business premises and residential construction based on SRV's own project development as soon as market conditions allow. The company believes that urbanization will continue and is expected to restore consumer and investor demand, especially in residential construction but also in business premises construction, over the coming years. To be ready to meet growing demand, SRV has actively strengthened its project development pipeline required for the growth of development and developer-contracted production and has made its first carefully targeted land acquisitions. The project development pipeline has grown by approximately 50 percent over the past two years, totaling about one million square meters of floor area.



SRV focuses on three main aspects in portfolio management. First, the goal is to strengthen SRV's leading position in cooperative and other contracting. Second, the aim is to increase the share of development and developer-contracted projects to 30-40% of revenue. Third, the company targets growing residential projects to 30-40% of revenue. The gradual strengthening of SRV's balance sheet-most recently through the agreement to sell SRV Infra Oy (announced on 27 October 2025)-enhances the company's ability to finance land acquisitions for development and developer-contracted production and, in particular, the capital tied to developer-contracted production as its volume grows.

"Increasing the share of development projects built for property investors and developer-contracted residential projects sold to consumers in our project portfolio will grow our revenue and improve the average profitability of projects. We have a significantly expanded project development pipeline, which we have invested heavily in over recent years. In addition, we have carried out our first carefully targeted land acquisitions. Thanks to the work done and our strengthened balance sheet, we will be able to quickly increase the number of projects based on our own development as the market increasingly allows in the coming years," says Saku Sipola, President and CEO of SRV Group Plc.

"At the same time, various forms of contracting-such as lifecycle projects, data centers, and residential contracting, and especially slightly lower-margin and lower-risk cooperative contracting-remain an important cornerstone for us."

Webcast

SRV will present its updated long-term financial objectives and provide insights into its strategy and the outlook for the construction market in a webcast for investors, analysts, and media representatives starting today, 5 November 2025, at 14:00. The event can be followed live via webcast or as a recording afterwards at https://srv.videosync.fi/2025-11-5. The presentation materials will be available after the event on SRV's website at www.srv.fi/en/investor. The language of the event is Finnish.

