Cloetta AB: Cloetta AB interim report July-September 2025: Strong uplift in profitability continues

"Following another quarter of a significant EBIT margin step-up, we have now successfully established a strong uplift in profitability and are steadily approaching our mid-term target of an EBIT margin of at least 12 per cent by 2027. This permanent uplift is mainly driven by the focus on margin enhancing activities, continued product portfolio optimisation and cost control, while executing our fair pricing strategy", comments Katarina Tell, President and CEO.

Net sales for the quarter decreased by -0.9 per cent to SEK 2,177m (2,196) including a negative impact from foreign exchange rates of -2.2 per cent

decreased organically by -1.8 per cent during the quarter

Sales of Pick & mix increased organically by 9.4 per cent during the quarter

Operating profit adjusted for items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 259m (238)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 255m (238), with items affecting comparability of SEK -4m (0) related to the change of the operating structure

Operating profit, adjusted, of Branded packaged products amounted to SEK 197m (191)

Operating profit, adjusted, of Pick & mix amounted to SEK 62m (47)

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 189m (130), which equates to basic and diluted earnings per share of SEK 0.66 (0.45)

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 380m (249)

Net debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.1x (1.6)

Events after the end of the reporting period

There were no significant events after the end of the reporting period

Please find enclosed the full report.



