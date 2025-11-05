Anzeige
WKN: A0RDJD | ISIN: SE0002626861 | Ticker-Symbol: 0CL
Frankfurt
05.11.25 | 08:13
3,040 Euro
-5,00 % -0,160
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
05.11.2025 07:30 Uhr
Cloetta AB: Cloetta AB interim report July-September 2025: Strong uplift in profitability continues

"Following another quarter of a significant EBIT margin step-up, we have now successfully established a strong uplift in profitability and are steadily approaching our mid-term target of an EBIT margin of at least 12 per cent by 2027. This permanent uplift is mainly driven by the focus on margin enhancing activities, continued product portfolio optimisation and cost control, while executing our fair pricing strategy", comments Katarina Tell, President and CEO.

  • Net sales for the quarter decreased by -0.9 per cent to SEK 2,177m (2,196) including a negative impact from foreign exchange rates of -2.2 per cent
  • decreased organically by -1.8 per cent during the quarter
  • Sales of Pick & mix increased organically by 9.4 per cent during the quarter
  • Operating profit adjusted for items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 259m (238)
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 255m (238), with items affecting comparability of SEK -4m (0) related to the change of the operating structure
  • Operating profit, adjusted, of Branded packaged products amounted to SEK 197m (191)
  • Operating profit, adjusted, of Pick & mix amounted to SEK 62m (47)
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 189m (130), which equates to basic and diluted earnings per share of SEK 0.66 (0.45)
  • Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 380m (249)
  • Net debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.1x (1.6)

Events after the end of the reporting period

  • There were no significant events after the end of the reporting period

Please find enclosed the full report.

The interim report will be presented at a conference call with web presentation on Wednesday 5 November 2025 at 10.00 a.m. (CEST).

Dial-in number(s)
SE: +46 8 5051 0031
UK: +44 207 107 0613
US: +1 631 570 5613

We kindly ask those who wish to dial-in to make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and to register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Web presentation
The live broadcast will be available on:
https://creo-live.creomediamanager.com/0d0b1471-7604-4c41-a410-502db4ae23fd

The presentation and the report will be available on www.cloetta.com after publication.

This disclosure contains information that Cloetta AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 05-11-2025 07:30 CET.

Investor and media contact
Laura Lindholm
Director, Investor Relations and Communications
+46 766 96 59 40

ir (@) cloetta.com
press.group (@) cloetta.com
sustainability (@) cloetta.com


