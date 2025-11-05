Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 5 November 2025 at 11:30 am EET

Sampo plc to convert Swedish Depositary Receipts for direct listing of its A Share on Nasdaq Stockholm

Sampo plc ("Sampo" or the "Company") announces that it will request the termination of its Swedish Depositary Receipt ("SDR") arrangement for the Sampo A share (the "A Share") on Nasdaq Stockholm and will submit an application for its A Shares to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Listing"). All issued and outstanding SDRs will be delisted and converted into A Shares in connection with the Listing, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the SDRs.

The Sampo A share has since 22 November 2022 been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm through SDRs, with Svenska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ("SEB") as the issuer of the SDRs and as a market maker and liquidity provider. Earlier this year, Euroclear Sweden decided to reopen its so-called CSD-links to new foreign issuers from certain jurisdictions effective as of September 2025, including from Finland, which were not available at the time of the establishment of the SDR arrangement. This policy change by Euroclear Sweden has now made it possible for Sampo to pursue a direct listing of the A share on Nasdaq Stockholm, instead of maintaining the current SDR arrangement with SEB, to create a uniform Nordic listing structure consistent with its listings on Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Copenhagen.

The advantages for Sampo and its shareholders, similarly to the listings on Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Copenhagen, include increasing the maximum available liquidity pool in the Swedish market to cover all issued A Shares, a smaller tick size on Nasdaq Stockholm in comparison to the one applicable for the SDRs, and the possibility for current SDR holders to exercise shareholder rights without the involvement of SEB as an intermediary. Sampo's Board of Directors has therefore resolved to request the termination of the SDR arrangement with SEB and to consequently carry out the Listing.

A formal termination notice in accordance with the terms and conditions of the SDRs will be published in Svenska Dagbladet on or about 6 November 2025.

The application to delist the SDRs from Nasdaq Stockholm is planned to be submitted in February 2026 and the application for the admission to trading of the A Share on Nasdaq Stockholm will be submitted concurrently.

Sampo has today published an exemption document and Q&A materials to provide information about the SDR conversion process and the Listing. The exemption document can be obtained at www.sampo.com/duallisting (https://www.sampo.com/duallisting) and the Q&A can be found at www.sampo.com/irblog (https://www.sampo.com/irblog).

Important dates

On or about 13 February 2026



Last day of trading in the SDRs on Nasdaq Stockholm On or about 16 February 2026 (trades carried out on the first day of trading will be settled with a T+3 schedule) First day of trading in the A Shares on Nasdaq Stockholm On or about 17 February 2026 Record date for SDR conversion On or about 19 February 2026 Delivery of A Shares to SDR holders

Sampo reserves the right to amend the dates, if necessary. A notice of any such amendment will be announced by Sampo by means of a stock exchange release.

