First-ever non-alcoholic beer sponsor of Olympic Winter Games celebrates "For Every Golden Moment" platform with consumers globally

As the 100-day countdown to the Olympic Winter Games begins, Corona Cero is officially set to bring the beachside spirit to the slopes of Milano Cortina 2026. As the first non-alcoholic beer sponsor of the Olympic Winter Games, the brand is revving up its "For Every Golden Moment" global platform, which invites consumers to celebrate every golden moment any time, any season.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251105923685/en/

What began at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Corona Cero's Olympics partnership reinforces that beer and sports are better together by offering consumers more choices for any occasion. Corona Cero's role reflects AB InBev and the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) shared commitment to responsible consumption and connecting fans and athletes of a legal drinking age to a fresh perspective on relaxation and celebration.

A Global Platform for All Golden Moments and Seasons

While the brand's heritage has long embodied the spirit of the beach, Corona Cero reimagines its "For Every Golden Moment" platform for the Winter Olympics, celebrating both Olympic triumphs and the golden moments in everyday life that transcend all seasons. Designed to spotlight those rare pauses between life's bigger milestones, the campaign encourages consumers to embrace the 'golden moments' that occur not only at the Olympic Winter Games, but in everyday life. Whether you're an athlete on the world stage or a spectator taking it all in from home, Corona Cero is celebrating the beauty of slowing down and taking in the moment.

Toronto commuters will get an early taste of Olympic excitement as Corona Cero marks 100 days to the Olympic Winter Games with a downtown activation to kick off its Golden Moments campaign. Taking over two of the city's biggest hubs-Yonge-Dundas Square and Union Station-the brand has set the tone for the months ahead as anticipation builds towards the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Across the globe, the "For Every Golden Moment" platform will feature brand activations, product sampling alongside the brand's iconic lime ritual, athlete engagement, out-of-home, experiential, and trade programs, including Olympic-themed specially-marked packs of Corona Extra and Corona Cero across more than 25 select markets worldwide.

The platform is anchored by an anthem film, titled "For Every Golden Moment," created in partnership with a curated global team at creative agency, Grey. The film combines iconic Olympic footage and everyday imagery, drawing parallels with real-life events big and small, showing that golden moments can be experienced anywhere in the world. Among the familiar faces in the film, leading the charge is Mark McMorris, three-time Olympic Bronze medalist and one of Canada's most decorated snowboarders, known for his determination on the slopes.

"The Olympic Games bring people together to celebrate humanity's greatest achievements and we are pleased to have Corona Cero continue as part of that celebration," said Anne-Sophie Voumard, Managing Director, Television and Marketing Services from the IOC. "Corona Cero's golden moments began a tradition for fans of a legal drinking age worldwide and we are excited to see it come to life even further this winter."

You could win* a trip to the 2026 Winter Games

For Canadian fans eager to get closer to the action, starting this November, Corona Cero is offering Canadians the chance to win a trip to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The grand prize offers more than access to the Winter Olympic Games, but a 3-night curated experience with the chance to explore Northern Italy's alpine charm-from the slopes of Cortina d'Ampezzo to the festive atmosphere that surrounds the Winter Olympics.

Canadian consumers of legal drinking age can enter for a chance to experience the Olympic Winter Games in-person, to watch as Canada's top athletes compete on the world stage.

You can find specially-marked Olympic Winter Games packs of Corona Extra and Corona Cero at participating retailers across Canada for your chance to enter, while supplies last.

*No purchase necessary. For full Contest details, visit the Contest Website: http://www.shopbeergear.ca/CoronaMilanoCortina

A Fast-Growing Global Brand

Since its activation at Paris 2024, Corona Cero has expanded its global presence to over 55 countries and has become the fastest-growing beer brand within AB InBev's balanced choice portfolio. In a year where Corona is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2025, Corona Cero has achieved high double-digit growth, further cementing its leadership in the no-alcohol beer category and showcasing the momentum behind AB InBev's Worldwide Olympic Partnership (TOP) with the IOC, now extended through 2032.

About Corona Canada

First brewed in 1925, no Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavour and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause and reconnect with our essential nature. In 2022, Corona expanded its portfolio line-up with the global launch of Corona Cero 0.0% (previously Corona Sunbrew 0.0%), a first-of-its-kind, non-alcoholic beer that contains 30 per cent of the daily value of vitamin D per 330 mL serving. For more visit coronaextra.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251105923685/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Veronica Bart, Senior Communications Manager, Labatt Breweries of Canada, Veronica.Bart@labatt.com

Beth Spurrell, Account Director, Veritas Communications, spurrell@veritasinc.com