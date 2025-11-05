Storskogen Group AB: Interim report Q3 2025

"In the third quarter, net sales amounted to SEK 7,982 million (7,991). Adjusted EBITA was SEK 759 million (783), corresponding to a margin of 9.5 percent (9.8). Our strong cash flow has enabled a reduction of net debt by SEK 4 billion over the past three years. These long-term and dedicated efforts have contributed significantly to the 40 percent increase in earnings per share in the quarter. Our focus on organic growth remains strong, and with a strengthened financial position, we now have headroom to complement this with acquisitions", says Christer Hansson, CEO of Storskogen.

Third quarter (1 July - 30 September 2025)

Net sales were unchanged and amounted to SEK 7,982 million (7,991).

Adjusted EBITA decreased by 3 percent to SEK 759 million (783), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 9.5 percent (9.8).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 597 million (604).

Profit for the quarter increased to SEK 348 million (256).

Basic/diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.19 (0.13).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.18 (0.13).

Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 659 million (453).

Two platform acquisitions were completed, with combined annual sales of SEK 116 million. One add-on acquisition was completed, with annual sales of SEK 47 million.

The period (1 January - 30 September 2025)

Net sales decreased by 5 percent to SEK 24,374 million (25,592), impacted by divestments of -4 percent. Organic sales growth was 1 percent.

Adjusted EBITA decreased by 3 percent to SEK 2,302 million (2,380), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 9.4 percent (9.3). Organic EBITA growth was -5 percent.

Operating profit increased to SEK 1,761 million (814).

Profit for the period increased to SEK 824 million (-271).

Basic/diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.44 (-0.22).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.49 (0.39).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 1,300 million (1,417).

Two platform acquisitions were completed with combined annual sales of SEK 116 million. Three add-on acquisitions were completed with combined annual sales of SEK 79 million.

Amounts in parentheses are for the corresponding period in 2024.

Significant events after the end of the period

Storskogen issued bonds of SEK 1,000 million with an interest of 265 bps p.a. + Stibor 3m with maturity in 2030 and repurchased bonds of SEK 843 million with an interest of 300 bps p.a. + Stibor 3m with maturity in 2025.

One platform acquisition was completed with annual sales of SEK 119 million.

Storskogen's Board of Directors resolved to repurchase own shares of no more than SEK 100 million.

Peter Ahlgren, Head of Business Area Services and member of the management team, will transition to the role of Senior Advisor. He will remain until a successor is appointed.

Presentation of the interim report

Christer Hansson, CEO, and Lena Glader, CFO, will present the interim report on 5 November 2025 at 09:00 (CET).

The presentation and the subsequent Q&A can be followed via webcast or telephone conference.

For participation via webcast, please use the following link:

https://storskogen-group.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025/register

If you wish to participate via telephone conference, please register via the link below. After registration you will be provided with a phone number and conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

https://events.inderes.com/storskogen-group/q3-report-2025/dial-in

Questions can also be sent to ir@storskogen.com.

The presentation and the webcast will be made available on Storskogen's website after the presentation and can be found via the following link: https://www.storskogen.com/investors/financial-reports/.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations

+46 72 506 14 22

andreas.lindblom@storskogen.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michael Metzler, Head of Communication

+46 73 305 59 55

michael.metzler@storskogen.com

This press release contains inside information that Storskogen Group AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the above contact person on 5 November 2025 at 07:00 (CET).

About Storskogen

Storskogen is an international group of businesses across trade, industry and services. With a long-term ownership horizon, Storskogen acquires and develops leading small and medium-sized businesses in selected industries. The company has approximately 11,000 employees and generates net sales of SEK 33 billion. Storskogen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.storskogen.com

