Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - As a leader in embodied AI technological innovation and industry application, DEEP Robotics' quadruped robot smart power solution has been successfully deployed for substation inspection scenarios through a deep collaboration with a power grid company. This technological intelligent transformation provides a highly effective solution to traditional challenges in power operations and maintenance.

Innovative Application Solves O&M Challenges in Complex Scenarios

In the practical operation of the substation, the DEEP Robotics' Robot Dogs demonstrate exceptional environmental adaptability. X30 quadruped robot, leveraging its quadruped bionic structure, navigates as effortlessly as walking on flat ground, accurately replicating manual inspection routes. Its high degree of autonomy and environmental adaptability allow it to move autonomously through complex environments within the substation, easily handling various terrains like grass, stairs, steps, and narrow passages, effectively covering areas difficult or hazardous for human inspectors to reach. Equipped with a multi-sensor system including HD visible-light cameras, infrared thermal imagers, and LiDAR, it can simultaneously perform comprehensive monitoring tasks such as equipment appearance inspection, meter reading identification, and infrared temperature measurement.

Utilizing an intelligent navigation system based on reinforcement learning algorithms, the DEEP Robotics' Robot Dogs exhibit outstanding autonomous navigation and dynamic obstacle avoidance capabilities in dense equipment areas. Their IP67 industrial-grade protection design allows it to adapt to harsh environments like rain, snow, and dust, supporting all-weather operation. Furthermore, a single charge enables several hours of continuous operation, complemented by automatic recharging and task resumption functions, ensuring uninterrupted inspection workflows. This innovative solution, which seamlessly integrates superior mobility with an intelligent perception system, effectively addresses core challenges in power inspection such as terrain adaptation, data collection, and automated O&M.

Outstanding Effectiveness Achieves Dual Improvement in Quality and Efficiency

Operational data reveals that DEEP Robotics' Robot Dogs have significantly enhanced the quality and efficiency of the substation's O&M. Regarding inspection quality, the comprehensive inspection accuracy reaches 98%, with identification accuracy for various station meters exceeding 98%. Equipment status recognition and infrared temperature measurement accuracy both reached 99%, with zero missed defect identifications and an overall algorithm efficiency of 99%. This precise data collection greatly enhances the reliability of equipment condition awareness.

In terms of efficiency gains, the robotic dog completes a full station inspection in under 35 minutes-a task that traditionally takes nearly 2 hours for manual inspection-efficiently conducting comprehensive checks on 120 power facilities. Automated data collection and report generation significantly save time and human resources. The economic benefits are equally remarkable, with the system helping the substation reduce O&M costs by approximately 70% and increase operational efficiency by over 50%. Coupled with low maintenance needs and limited retrofitting investment, it demonstrates exceptional cost-effectiveness over its entire lifecycle, providing a high-quality solution for the substation's intelligent development.

Broad Prospects Set a Benchmark for Industry Intelligent Transformation

The successful application of DEEP Robotics' Robot Dogs at this substation has provided valuable experience for building intelligent inspection systems in the power industry. Its practical implementation demonstrates that technology selection should focus on actual business needs and scenario adaptability. DEEP Robotics' dogs, through their inherent quadrupedal mobility platform and multi-sensor fusion, effectively address industry pain points like complex terrain and full-coverage inspection. The system design balances functional expansion and integration capabilities, supporting collaboration with existing automation systems and various inspection devices, thereby avoiding information silos.

Moreover, the project's successful deployment also validates the importance of a collaborative "Human-Robot-System" organizational approach. By establishing a digital management system highly aligned with O&M workflows, deep integration of technology and business is achieved. Regarding deployment efficiency, the system performed excellently: rapid substation modeling and path planning can be completed within 1-2 days, and debugging for a 500-point scale is controlled within 2-4 weeks, laying the foundation for rapid promotion.

Today, DEEP Robotics Robot Dogs have demonstrated broad industry prospects in the power sector. Their application scope covers substation facilities of different voltage levels and is suitable for various sites with complex terrain, dense equipment, or harsh environments. In the future, DEEP Robotics will continue to deepen its efforts in embodied AI, advancing the intelligentization of inspection, refinement of O&M, and system synergy for quadruped robots in industries like power. It aims to provide solid technical support for the modernized operation and maintenance of critical infrastructure, assisting the industry towards a safer, more efficient, and greener intelligent future.

Within a substation-a dense forest of equipment and a maze of crisscrossing cables-power O&M presents significant challenges. The traditional manual inspection model not only frequently exposes personnel to safety risks amid complex terrain and severe weather, but its inspection efficiency and data accuracy also struggle to meet the increasingly stringent lean management demands of the modern power grid.

Confronted with practical difficulties such as the vast number of widely distributed devices and the complex environments in certain areas, the power industry urgently requires an innovative solution. There is a pressing need for a system that can replace or assist human labor to achieve intelligent, all-weather, full-coverage, and high-precision inspection.

