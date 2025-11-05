Energía Provincial Sociedad del Estado (EPSE) says production at its new vertically integrated solar factory in San Juan, Argentina, will start soon as key equipment arrives from China.From pv magazine LatAm State-owned EPSE is moving ahead with its plan to establish a vertically integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Argentina's Pocito department, San Juan province. The arrival of an industrial laminator marks a major milestone for the long-delayed project. The equipment is essential for the production line at the state-owned company's factory, which will manufacture modules ...

