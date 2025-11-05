Former Box VP Paul Ditchfield joins revenue orchestration leader to accelerate growth, increase AI adoption, and drive revenue for enterprise companies

Outreach, the AI Revenue Workflow Platform, is amplifying its EMEA presence by hiring Paul Ditchfield as its new General Manager of EMEA. This move strengthens Outreach's already vast presence in EMEA with offices in London and Prague, and a data center in Ireland.

Ditchfield will lead Outreach's rapidly growing EMEA team, working closely with customers such as SAP, Siemens, and Omniplex, and expanding Outreach's presence across EMEA. With twenty-five years of experience in enterprise sales, Ditchfield brings a proven track record of leading revenue teams at Box, ON24, Adobe, and Global Graphics Software.

"The rapid rise of AI advancements in EMEA makes it an even more exciting time for the revenue orchestration space," said Abhijit Mitra, Outreach CEO. "Paul's leadership and deep understanding of the enterprise software market will be instrumental in guiding our customers through this new era of AI-powered sales, scaling our operations, and delivering Outreach's full platform capabilities."

Ditchfield will focus on building high-performing teams, fostering partnerships with leading organizations such as Cognism, and accelerating digital transformation for Outreach's customers.

"Outreach is at the forefront of AI-powered revenue orchestration," said Ditchfield. "I joined the company because it's not just another tech tool it's a game-changer for salespeople, giving teams their own personal account-based marketing, enablement coach, and forecasting all in one platform. I look forward to working with Abhijit and the team to delight customers, helping them build more pipeline and close deals faster."

About Outreach

Outreach, founded in 2014, is the only complete AI Revenue Workflow Platform built for all revenue teams. Outreach infuses predictive, assistive, conversational, and agentic AI to power hundreds of use cases across revenue motions. From new logo prospecting to expansions, deal acceleration, driving retention, and forecasting, Outreach AI automates workflows and frees sellers to focus on more strategic conversations and actions. Revenue leaders benefit from connected account visibility, performance insights, and higher forecasting accuracy across every GTM team. World leading enterprise organizations use Outreach to power their revenue teams, including SAP, Siemens, Snowflake, and Verizon to name a few. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

