Novogene Expands UK Offerings with Launch of ONT-Based Whole Plasmid Sequencing Service

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novogene Europe is pleased to announce the launch of its new Whole Plasmid Sequencing service, powered by Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT). This service offering represents a major step forward in plasmid verification, providing researchers with a powerful and practical alternative to traditional Sanger sequencing.

Unlike conventional approaches, whole plasmid sequencing delivers a complete, end-to-end view of plasmid constructs, revealing structural variants, rearrangements, and repetitive regions that often remain undetected with first-generation sequencing methods. The service is designed to support scientists working in gene and cell therapy, RNA therapeutics, and synthetic biology, enabling faster, more confident plasmid validation.

Novogene's Whole Plasmid Sequencing service provides full coverage for plasmids up to tens of kilobases in length, ensuring complete and accurate characterisation. With a streamlined workflow, researchers can benefit from next-day turnaround and high-quality, long-read data.

The platform offers flexible throughput, from single plasmids to full 96-well plates using barcoding, making it suitable for both small-scale and high-throughput projects. Designed with accessibility and reliability in mind, the service combines competitive pricing with sequencing performed locally in Novogene's Cambridge (UK) laboratory, ensuring consistent quality, rapid delivery, and simplified logistics for customers across Europe.

Complementing this new service is Novogene's broad sequencing portfolio, which includes microbial sequencing, RNA-seq, whole genome sequencing (WGS), long-amplicon analysis, and single-cell sequencing. This integration enables seamless plasmid validation alongside downstream genomic applications, all under one provider.

"This service was designed around the real needs of our customers: faster turnaround, fewer manual steps, and complete plasmid certainty," said Tingting Zhou, VP at Novogene Europe. "By introducing ONT long-read sequencing for plasmids, we are enabling researchers to move beyond partial checks and into full validation with ease."

With the introduction of ONT-based plasmid sequencing, Novogene further strengthens its position as a trusted hub for advanced sequencing solutions, expanding its capabilities in both long- and short-read technologies to meet the evolving needs of Europe's life sciences research community.

