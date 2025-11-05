Heineken Announces Renewed Global Partnership with F1 and Launches the Sport's First Season Ticket

Heineken ® and F1 ® have renewed their decade long partnership on a multi-year deal, celebrating the global beer brand's commitment to bring fans closer to the action both on and off track.

SAO PAULO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heineken® continues to redefine the Formula 1 fan experience with the launch of the world's first season ticket for the sport, celebrating the extension and expansion of its decade-long partnership with F1®.

This expanded sponsorship commitment, announced in São Paulo where Heineken will resume the Title Partnership of the local Grand Prix from 2027, strengthens the global beer brand's connection with F1®'s passionate and rapidly growing global fan base and presents more opportunities for the two brands to create exceptional experiences for fans at races around the world.

Heineken®'s season ticket will grant the lucky holders - and a plus one - access to every race on the calendar, with travel and accommodation included. That's 24 Grand Prix, across 24 cities, and 24 opportunities to bring fans together over a beer.

Reaffirming that Heineken® is a champion of not only trophies and podiums but of socialising and friendships, the brand will award the money-can't-buy pass to the most deserving fans, starting with Brandon Burgess, recognising him for his incredible passion and dedication to the sport.

Next year, Heineken® will be offering other fans the chance to get their hands on this exclusive item which takes inspiration from F1® materials, crafted in carbon fibre and held together with precision-engineered rivets: a tangible expression of speed, craftsmanship, and connection.

Brandon's incredible feat of attempting to attend every single race in 2025, using his annual leave while working a full-time job, caught the attention of Heineken® as well as fans and media around the world.

His journey reflects something every F1 fan understands - that the sport is more than a competition; it's connection. Research shows that while many fans watch F1 from home, two thirds (67%) say the sport has the power to bring people together instantly, and the majority (84%) agree there's nothing like experiencing a race in person surrounded by fellow fans*. The season ticket will help fans not only enjoy the spectacle of live racing, but also connect with other fans all around the world.

Max Verstappen, current F1® World Champion and Heineken® 0.0 ambassador, stepped in to present the season ticket to Brandon, saying: "F1 has some of the most dedicated fans in the world, and the energy they bring, whether they are at the circuit or supporting from home, is a huge part of what makes this sport so special. What Brandon has done this season is incredible. He has shown real commitment to the sport and the community around it. It is only right that he receives the first-ever season ticket from Heineken® so he can continue sharing his passion and enjoy the sport with as many different people as possible."

Brandon says, "Attending every F1 race in a single year has always been my dream. It's been a crazy challenge - juggling my full-time job and being on a limited budget meant that I've had to make some sacrifices such as only visiting some countries for 24 hours, and attending races alone. But it has enabled me to connect with fans all over the world - many of whom I still chat to. I never thought that when I started documenting my journey at the beginning of the year that so many people would be following along. And now to be recognised by a brand like Heineken® and be the holder of the world's first season ticket for F1 races is absolutely mind-blowing. It's the opportunity of a lifetime and I can't wait to take this journey even further next year and share the experience with other fans."

Following a decade of successful collaboration, Heineken® and F1® have extended their partnership on a multi-year deal with Heineken announcing new Title Partnerships of races in Brazil, Madrid and Silverstone, and extensions for China and Las Vegas. With a global fanbase of 827 million, Formula 1 is growing in popularity among young adults and women. Heineken® will bring fans closer to the action via F1® Fanzones presented by Heineken 0.0 on-track, activations at F1® Arcades worldwide and year-round engagement through race screenings, consumer promotions as well as digital and social content. Heineken® will also continue to use F1®'s global platform to provide messaging around responsible consumption and promote Heineken 0.0 - a premium zero-alcohol product - as part of their responsible drinking programme.

Dolf van den Brink, CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board at Heineken®, says, "After almost a decade of creating unforgettable fan experiences together, I'm thrilled we will be extending and expanding our partnership with Formula 1®. This new chapter of our partnership is about more than sponsorship - it's about connecting with fans, creating unique experiences, and celebrating the global F1® fandom. In celebration of this contract renewal, we are excited to launch the sport's first season ticket, giving a fan and a friend the opportunity to attend every race of the season - truly a once in a lifetime adventure. We can't wait to deliver more fan-first activations, shared experiences, and showcase the incredible energy that surrounds F1®, both on and off the track - all with a cold Heineken (0.0) beer in hand."

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO, Formula 1, says, "For nearly a decade Heineken® has stood alongside Formula 1 with a shared passion for creating an unrivalled experience and spectacle for our fans. I want to thank the Heineken® family, Dolf and his team for their continued support and am delighted that our partnership will bring even more excitement to spectators both at and away from track for many years to come. In motorsport, innovation is in our DNA, so I'm thrilled that Heineken® continues to push the boundaries of engaging fans and taking them even closer to the action."

Next year, Heineken® will be offering another fan the chance to get their hands on this coveted season ticket for them and a friend to experience every twist and turn of every race next year via F1® Unlocked . Keep an eye on Heineken® and F1® social channels to find out more.

*Heineken® commissioned survey of 4,000 adults of people who watch F1 and are of legal drinking age in the UK, USA, Turkey, Brazil, Italy, Germany, India and South Africa. Research conducted by OnePoll, October 2025. Research can be broken down by country and further demographics on request.