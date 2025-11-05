Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (OTCQB: LFGMF) (FSE: 8R20) ("Universal Digital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with Crypto.com on September 25, 2025, a trusted global cryptocurrency platform known for its commitment to security, compliance and innovation.

Through this partnership, Universal Digital will leverage Crypto.com's robust platform, which provides institutional-grade custody infrastructure and Over-The-Counter (OTC) services, to support the management of the Company's portfolio of digital assets. Crypto.com offers deep liquidity, competitive pricing, and discreet execution, ensuring secure and efficient support for the Company's digital asset strategy. The engagement was executed under Crypto.com's standard institutional account agreement, which governs custodial and trading services provided to corporate clients. Under the agreement, Crypto.com acts as a service provider to Universal Digital, offering institutional-grade custody, trading execution, and account-level compliance support.

"We are excited to work with Crypto.com, one of the most respected and trusted names in the digital asset space," said Chris Yeung, CEO of Universal Digital Inc. "This partnership strengthens our ability to safeguard our assets while enhancing liquidity management through OTC solutions, which supports our long-term vision of building value for shareholders."

"We're pleased to support Universal Digital with the infrastructure and expertise required to execute securely and efficiently," said Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com. "This partnership reflects the growing momentum among publicly traded companies to embrace digital asset strategies, and we're excited to help lead that transformation."

Crypto.com is recognized as an industry leader in security standards, regulatory compliance, and innovative financial products. By integrating Crypto.com's custodial services, Universal Digital ensures its assets are protected within one of the most secure frameworks available in the market today. Meanwhile, the OTC partnership will provide the Company with greater flexibility and efficiency in managing large-scale transactions.

This strategic relationship reflects Universal Digital's ongoing commitment to working with best-in-class partners to support its digital asset strategy and further position the Company at the forefront of blockchain innovation.

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation.

Learn more at https://crypto.com.

