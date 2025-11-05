dstgroup, sgps, SA: Zethaus Launches European Reflection On The Future Of Industrialised Construction

DSTGROUP DEBUTS IN ITALY WITH TWO SYMPOSIA AND AN INVITATION TO EUROPE TO REINVENT THE WAY IT BUILDS AND DESIGNS SPACE

BRAGA, Portugal, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZETHAUS, the industrialised construction brand of Portuguese dstgroup, makes its international debut with two unprecedented symposia in Italy, at the Milan Triennale (7 November) and the Faculty of Architecture in Venice (19 November).

Curated by Roberto Cremascoli and Camilla Donantoni, and under the motto IN IN, the initiative brings together architects, artists, curators and thinkers to rethink the way we build and inhabit the world.





"The Common House is exhausted. Cities are no longer democratic, social or inclusive. We therefore want to put forward a proposal to shake off the stigmas and prejudices associated with housing and cities," says José Teixeira, president of dstgroup.

dstgroup thus becomes the first Portuguese business group to promote international sessions dedicated to industrialised construction, which will be streamed live, and registration is available through theMilanand Venicesymposium links.

A SPACE FOR REFLECTION BETWEEN MILAN AND VENICE

The first symposium will take place on 7 November at the Salone d'Onore of the Milan Triennale. The meeting is part of the programme of Norman Foster's exhibition 'Inequalities', which features two ZETHAUS modules illustrating a new approach to industrial construction - modular, sustainable and profoundly human.

Among the speakers, Stefano Boeri, Cino Zucchi, Nina Bassoli, Camila Chamorro, Francesco Faccin, José Teixeira and Emanuele Montibeller will share their experiences and ideas on the social role of architecture and the ethical challenge of building a liveable future.

The second moment of reflection will take place on 19 November at IUAV - Università Iuav di Venezia and will offer a complementary view of living and building, based on art, experience and emotion.

Among the speakers, Gonçalo Byrne, Pedro Cabrita Reis, Adrian Paci, Benno Albrecht, TAM Associates and José Teixeira explore architecture as an act of collective consciousness - a space where art and technique meet in the search for meaning.

ABOUT ZETHAUS

ZETHAUS is a brand from dstgroup dedicated to industrialised construction. It operates in multiple sectors promoting integrated and scalable solutions. Its model is based on factory-based production.

ABOUT DSTGROUP

Dstgroup is a leading Portuguese business group operating across Engineering & Construction, Environment, Renewable Energy, Telecommunications, Real Estate and Venture Capital.

