enBio Corp: enBio Leads the Industry with a New Standard of Fairness and Transparency in Healthcare Technology Management

New nationwide pricing model delivers clarity, fairness, and flexibility for hospital biomedical, HTM and Bed repair services.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / As hospitals and clinics grapple with rising costs and unpredictable service pricing, enBio Corp is taking a principled stand - introducing a national model built on transparency, value, and accountability. The company has launched a consistent, coast-to-coast pricing framework designed to bring clarity and fairness back to Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) and biomedical service delivery.

Grounded in three core principles - transparent pricing, industry-leading national rates, and simple contracts that include a 90-day out clause - enBio is redefining what hospitals and clinics should expect from their biomedical service providers.

enBio's new pricing structure is both simple and aggressive: $95 per hour for contracted General Clinical Engineering and Mobility Equipment Services, and $115 per hour for non-contracted engagements. These rates apply nationwide, eliminating hidden fees, regional markups, and time consuming negotiations.

"Our focus is simple - to do what the industry should have done long ago - provide hospitals and clinics with transparent pricing and deliver measurable performance to back it up." said Greg Aghamanoukian, President of enBio Corp. "Our goal is to make fairness the foundation of every service relationship."

Efficiency That Creates Value

For too long, inefficiency among service providers has translated into higher costs for hospitals and clinics. enBio's leadership believes that model is broken - and that customers should never bear the price of a vendor's inefficiency.

"Inefficiency on our side should never translate into higher prices for our customers," Aghamanoukian continued. "If we operate with discipline and manage intelligently, hospitals and clinics should reap the benefit - not the penalty."

That philosophy defines enBio's operational DNA. The company operates with the vigilance of a startup - watching every detail, every dollar, every day to ensure that efficiency and accountability remain at the core of how it delivers value.

Flexibility That Earns Trust

Unlike traditional multi-year ISO agreements that trap customers in inflexible terms, enBio's contracts feature a 90-day out clause, giving clients the freedom to exit if performance expectations aren't met.

"Hospitals and clinics stay with us because we deliver - not because they're locked in," said Aghamanoukian. "That 90-day flexibility keeps us sharp, accountable, and aligned with our customers' needs."

Leadership Built on Fairness and Integrity

That philosophy begins at the top. enBio's leadership team views transparency not as a strategy, but as an ethical responsibility.

"Our company was founded on a simple belief - that transparency is an act of fairness," said Arthur Zenian, Founder and CEO of enBio Corp. "Hospitals deserve partners who put integrity above profit. We exist to serve the healthcare community with honesty, efficiency, and compassion - especially in times when budgets are stretched and trust matters most."

For hospitals and clinics seeking simplicity and measurable value, enBio's model offers more than predictable pricing - it offers partnership without pretense.

Ryan Kneeland, Vice President of Sales at enBio, added:

"Healthcare teams have enough complexity to manage. We make things simple - transparent pricing, flexible contracts, and service that's accountable from day one. It's a model built entirely around performance and trust."

Together, these principles make enBio a dependable partner for hospitals and clinics seeking both value and accountability in their HTM and biomedical operations.

About enBio Corp

enBio Corp is a Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) company headquartered in Glendale, California, serving hospitals and clinics nationwide. The company operates across five integrated divisions: Biomedical Services for Hospitals, Biomedical Services for Clinics, Hospital Bed & Gurney Services, enBio TalentConnect for healthcare staffing and recruitment, and enBio ComplianceConnect for consulting on CMS, Joint Commission, and regulatory readiness. United by a single mission - to bring trust, transparency, and measurable value to every partnership - enBio proves that efficiency and fairness can go hand in hand in modern healthcare

