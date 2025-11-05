Sportstech Announces That Its Growth Continues to Accelerate with 24% YoY Revenue Growth in the Third Quarter of 2025

Revenue Growth Accelerated from 18% YoY in Second Quarter, and is expected to Surpass 30% YoY in Fourth Quarter

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH ("Sportstech" or the "Company"), a leading provider of connected fitness equipment and digital content in Europe, today provided an update on its continued top-line momentum and positive EBITDA improvements as it works to finalize the closing of its pending acquisition by Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR).

Sportstech reported that revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was 24% higher than the same period last year, coming in at almost €12 million. This is an acceleration from the 18% growth achieved in the second quarter of 2025.

Given its fourth-quarter performance to date and planned new product releases, Sportstech expects that its revenue growth for the fourth quarter, its highest-revenue quarter, will accelerate still further and exceed 30% YoY.

This acceleration continues to be driven by working capital from pending acquirer TRNR that increases inventory availability, enabling Sportstech to better meet consumer and market demands. For the last twelve months (LTM) through September, Sportstech has generated more than €50 million in revenue and more than €5 million in EBITDA.

"Our continued monthly and YoY momentum shows just how much demand there is for our products and fitness content, when we're coordinated with the larger TRNR platform and have better access to working capital," said Ali Ahmad, Founder and CEO of Sportstech. "The addition of Caleb Morgret to the TRNR team also is helping us also accelerate the completion of the closing requirements. Our big ambitions remain, and we expect the post-closing period to be even more exciting than our growth is currently."

The pending acquisition by TRNR is expected to close as soon as all approvals are received, and the partnership will combine Sportstech's strong European presence with TRNR's premium connected fitness brands, Wattbike, CLMBR and FORME, creating a more diverse and scalable international platform in the digital fitness and equipment category.

About Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH:

Sportstech is Germany's leading connected fitness brand, offering a unique ecosystem of smart fitness equipment, interactive digital content, and gamified training experiences. Headquartered in Berlin, the company serves over three million customers across the DACH region, France, and Spain - combining German engineering with a fast-moving, tech-driven approach to home fitness.

Founded in 2012 by CEO Ali Ahmad, Sportstech was born out of a deeply personal mission to redefine the way people engage with fitness. What began as a transformation story became one of Europe's most dynamic direct-to-consumer fitness brands - driven by innovation, design, and a clear focus on long-term motivation.

With a portfolio of display-equipped devices, proprietary apps, and exclusive content such as fitness games and AI-based training assistants, Sportstech empowers individuals to train smarter, stay consistent, and enjoy every step of their fitness journey.

