HighLevel LLC: HighLevel Named to 2025 Inc. Power Partner List for B2B Excellence

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / HighLevel, the AI-powered Business Operating System for sales, marketing and operations, has been named to the 2025 Inc. Power Partner Awards, a prestigious annual list honoring B2B companies with proven track records of empowering entrepreneurs and enabling growth.

This recognition highlights HighLevel's unique ability to simplify complex business challenges through automation, AI and a platform built specifically for those who build. As a white-labeled solution trusted by agencies, entrepreneurs and SMBs around the world, HighLevel delivers the kind of behind-the-scenes impact that helps brands scale without sacrificing their time, voice or vision.

"HighLevel was built for the builders; the ones who don't have time to manage a dozen disconnected tools just to grow their business," said Shaun Clark, Co-Founder of HighLevel. "This recognition from Inc. is really about our customers. It validates that when you give people the right tools, they do incredible things."

A Platform That Powers Possibility

While many tech companies focus on features, HighLevel has always focused on freedom. That means:

Automating the repetitive, so teams can focus on strategy

Centralizing communication, so nothing slips through the cracks

Embedding AI into everyday workflows, so businesses move faster and smarter

Tools like the AI Employee, Voice AI and Conversation AI don't just reduce workload, they transform it. HighLevel users are now closing more deals, saving more hours and growing their businesses with a fraction of the team they once needed.

"We've seen people do what used to take full teams, now powered by a single platform," said Robin Alex, Co-Founder at HighLevel. "This award is confirmation that we're not just a software company. We're a business partner, helping people reach their next level with less friction and more momentum."

Real Growth, Real Results

With over 2 million businesses powered worldwide, HighLevel users now generate:

67 million new leads every month

1.86 billion+ monthly messages

Millions of conversations managed across web, chat, voice and SMS

And the value isn't just in the numbers; it's in what those numbers represent: time saved, revenue created and teams empowered to grow.

"We're honored to be included among the Inc. Power Partners, especially at a time when businesses are demanding more from their tools," said Varun Vairavan, Co-Founder of HighLevel. "We're committed to building tech that doesn't just keep up with the future of business; it defines it."

Why This Matters

Inc.'s Power Partner Awards recognize the B2B companies that make business growth possible. Winners were selected based on customer feedback, impact on client success, support through change and scaling and ability to help founders focus on their core mission.

For HighLevel, this means more than a badge. It means staying true to its mission to make business-building easier, faster and more accessible, especially for the people who are often overlooked by traditional tech platforms.

As the platform continues to expand its AI capabilities, education resources and global community, one thing remains clear: HighLevel isn't just building software. It's building a new standard for what support looks like in the modern business world.

