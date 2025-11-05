Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Conexeu Sciences Inc. ("Conexeu" or the "Company"), a biotechnology innovator redefining regenerative medicine through a next-generation collagen-based platform, today announced the appointments of Aaron Farberg, M.D. and Sebastian Purcell, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors. The additions bring together leading expertise from the worlds of medicine, science, and ethics-driven innovation as Conexeu advances its mission to pioneer collagen-based regenerative therapies.

"We're honored to welcome Aaron and Sebastian to Conexeu's Board," said Jeff Sharpe, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Aaron brings unmatched clinical and scientific expertise in regenerative dermatology, while Sebastian contributes a rare blend of ethical clarity and strategic vision. Their combined perspectives will help shape Conexeu's growth as we bring our collagen technologies from the lab to real-world patient impact."

Dr. Farberg, a nationally recognized dermatologist, surgeon, and researcher, is celebrated for his groundbreaking work in medical, aesthetic, and reconstructive dermatology. He serves as Chief Medical Officer and Founding Partner Dermatologist at Bare Derm Group, Executive Director and Principal Investigator at Reveal Research Institute, and holds multiple academic appointments across Texas. In 2023, NEWSWEEK named him the #1 Dermatologist in Texas and #5 in the United States, recognizing his clinical excellence and research leadership.

Dr. Purcell, a philosopher and investor, brings a complementary dimension of strategic insight and ethical perspective to the Board. He is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of 1.2 Capital, an alternative investment management firm focused on digital assets, venture, and macro strategies. With a Ph.D. in Philosophy from Boston College, Dr. Purcell's academic research bridges ethics, mathematics, and logic. His work has earned awards from the American Philosophical Association, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Arts, and he has lectured at Princeton, Columbia, and McGill Universities. His commentary and thought leadership have been featured in The Guardian, BBC World, and Time Magazine.

"The addition of Aaron and Sebastian to the Board strengthens not just our governance, but our purpose," said Miles Harrison, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Member of Conexeu Sciences. "Aaron and Sebastian embody the scientific rigor, ethical conviction, and forward thinking that define Conexeu. We are leading the next evolution of regenerative tissue by delivering scalable, clinically proven and economically viable 'collagen-based solutions' that minimize risk and maximize patient outcomes."

Both new Board members expressed enthusiasm about joining Conexeu during a pivotal phase of innovation and expansion. "Conexeu is redefining what's possible in regenerative medicine," said Dr. Farberg. "Conexeu's technologies have the power to improve how we heal, from chronic wounds to aesthetic procedures, and I'm excited to help guide its continued clinical progress."

"Regenerative medicine represents not just a scientific frontier, but an ethical one," added Dr. Purcell. "Conexeu's commitment to human-centered innovation reflects the kind of responsible, purpose-driven progress that will define the next generation of biotechnology."

About Conexeu Sciences

Founded in late 2022, Conexeu Sciences is advancing regenerative medicine through its patented collagen-based liquid platform. Emerging from over a decade of university research, the Company is developing a human collagen-based liquid scaffold that transitions from liquid to gel at body temperature, forming a thermosensitive scaffold that accelerates organized tissue formation. With patents across the U.S., E.U., Japan, and Australia, and additional filings pending globally, Conexeu's CXU platform offers transformative potential across multi-billion-dollar markets.

At the forefront of Conexeu's portfolio is Ten Minute Tissue, a liquid dermal extracellular matrix (ECM) that remains fluid at room temperature and gels at ~37°C. This unique scaffold promotes cell migration, proliferation, differentiation, and new tissue formation, enabling seamless integration into host tissue. Clinically proven in pilot studies, Ten Minute Tissue accelerates healing while reducing inflammation and non-fibrotic scarring.

Ten-Minute Tissue is an investigational product and has not been cleared or approved by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit www.conexeu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; demographic changes; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the company to develop and commercialize its products; the ability of the Company to raise capital to complete its plans and fund its operations; the commercial viability of the contemplated processing plant; the continued availability of key leadership personnel; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the advanced wound care market, medical aesthetics market and tissue engineering and reconstruction; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy our securities.

