Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) says the seventh phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will pair 2 GW of solar with 1.4 GW of storage, up from 1 GW, after receiving 49 expressions of interest under its 2050 clean energy plan.DEWA has ramped up the battery storage capacity for the seventh phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world's largest single-site solar project currently under construction. A tender that launched in February stated that the seventh phase of works would include a PV facility ranging from 1.6 GW to 2 GW that would be connected ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...