Unity (NYSE: U), the leading platform to create and grow games and interactive experiences, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Third-quarter results once again meaningfully exceeded expectations on both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, powered by Unity Vector AI, as well as continued strength in Create. As consumer enthusiasm for interactive entertainment continues to grow, Unity is poised to grow with it."

Third Quarter 2025 Results:

Revenue was $471 million, compared to $447 million in the third quarter 2024.

Create Solutions revenue was $152 million, compared to $147 million in the third quarter 2024.

Grow Solutions revenue was $318 million, compared to $299 million in the third quarter 2024.

GAAP net loss was $127 million, with a margin of (27)%.

GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.30.

Adjusted EBITDA was $109 million, with a margin of 23%.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.20.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $155 million.

Free cash flow was $151 million.

Revenue

Revenue was $471 million, up 5% year-over-year.

Create Solutions revenue was $152 million, up 3% year-over-year. The increase was driven by strong growth in subscription revenue, offset by decreases in consumption services revenue, driven by our portfolio reset.

Grow Solutions revenue was $318 million, up 6% year-over-year. The increase was driven by strong performance of the Unity Ad Network, powered by Unity Vector. The growth was slightly offset by year-over-year declines in our other Grow businesses.

Basic and Diluted Net Loss per share

Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.30, as compared to $0.31 for the same period in 2024.

Net Loss and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net loss for the quarter was $127 million, compared to $125 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net loss margin was (27)%, compared to (28)% in the third quarter of 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $155 million, compared to $122 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $109 million, with a margin of 23%, compared to $92 million in the third quarter of 2024, with a margin of 21%. The year-over-year improvement was driven by better cost control and higher revenue.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $151 million, compared to $115 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $0.20, compared to $0.19 in the third quarter of 2024.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2025, our cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash was $1,909 million, and increased by $381 million, as compared with $1,528 million as of December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by our operations, and proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans, offset by the net cash outflows from our debt refinancing.

Q4 2025 Guidance1

We expect Fourth Quarter Revenue of $480 million to $490 million.

In Grow, we expect mid-single digit sequential revenue growth from Q3 to Q4.

In Create, we expect high-single digit year-over-year revenue growth (excluding the impact of non-strategic revenue).

We expect Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $110 million to $115 million.

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality. For more information, visit Unity.com.

UNITY SOFTWARE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par share data) (Unaudited) As of September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,898,558 1,517,672 Accounts receivable, net 600,117 573,884 Prepaid expenses and other 123,885 133,795 Total current assets 2,622,560 2,225,351 Property and equipment, net 76,626 98,819 Goodwill 3,166,304 3,166,304 Intangible assets, net 769,022 1,066,235 Other assets 148,785 180,698 Total assets 6,783,297 6,737,407 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 20,006 13,948 Accrued expenses and other 299,394 294,951 Publisher payables 397,190 394,284 Deferred revenue 225,645 186,304 Total current liabilities 942,235 889,487 Convertible notes 2,234,307 2,238,922 Long-term deferred revenue 16,749 16,846 Other long-term liabilities 135,376 165,004 Total liabilities 3,328,667 3,310,259 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 245,160 230,627 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.000005 par value: Authorized shares 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares 427,778 and 409,393 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 7,257,519 6,936,038 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,278 (9,425 Accumulated deficit (4,048,746 (3,735,944 Total Unity Software Inc. stockholders' equity 3,203,497 3,190,671 Noncontrolling interest 5,973 5,850 Total stockholders' equity 3,209,470 3,196,521 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 6,783,297 6,737,407

UNITY SOFTWARE INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue 470,615 446,517 1,346,559 1,356,156 Cost of revenue 120,332 112,054 348,500 365,316 Gross profit 350,283 334,463 998,059 990,840 Operating expenses Research and development 244,357 215,197 679,789 706,860 Sales and marketing 165,869 176,423 489,395 576,902 General and administrative 65,913 69,989 201,418 338,573 Total operating expenses 476,139 461,609 1,370,602 1,622,335 Loss from operations (125,856 (127,146 (372,543 (631,495 Interest expense (6,043 (5,839 (17,964 (17,703 Interest income and other income (expense), net 14,448 15,350 92,396 102,450 Loss before income taxes (117,451 (117,635 (298,111 (546,748 Provision for (benefit from) Income taxes 9,377 6,913 13,989 (4,984 Net loss (126,828 (124,548 (312,100 (541,764 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests (466 191 702 (377 Net loss attributable to Unity Software Inc. (126,362 (124,739 (312,802 (541,387 Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc. (0.30 (0.31 (0.75 (1.38 Weighted-average shares used in computation of basic and diluted net loss per share 424,296 398,810 417,919 392,855 Net loss (126,828 (124,548 (312,100 (541,764 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment 1,353 7,412 5,247 2,558 Comprehensive loss (125,475 (117,136 (306,853 (539,206 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests (466 191 702 (377 Foreign currency translation attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests 282 1,501 1,100 536 Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests (184 1,692 1,802 159 Comprehensive loss attributable to Unity Software Inc. (125,291 (118,828 (308,655 (539,365

UNITY SOFTWARE INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities Net loss (126,828 (124,548 (312,100 (541,764 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 135,893 102,600 329,038 305,819 Stock-based compensation expense 91,968 104,617 292,362 485,893 Gain on repayment of convertible note (42,744 (61,371 Impairment of property and equipment 862 956 4,911 22,874 Other 3,452 (648 (4,520 14,735 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (3,773 (2,603 (25,834 35,463 Prepaid expenses and other (3,684 7,866 10,087 (11,949 Other assets 18,669 6,753 30,558 4,367 Accounts payable 7,998 550 5,899 90 Accrued expenses and other 17,901 24,934 4,289 (15,367 Publisher payables 24,471 (5,701 2,906 (2,561 Other long-term liabilities (18,795 (12,146 (31,656 (46,782 Deferred revenue 7,264 19,728 38,324 13,914 Net cash provided by operating activities 155,398 122,358 301,520 203,361 Investing activities Purchases of non-marketable investments (2,000 Purchases of intangible assets (12,500 (12,860 Purchases of property and equipment (4,107 (7,151 (16,271 (23,107 Net cash used in investing activities (4,107 (19,651 (18,271 (35,967 Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 690,000 Purchase of capped calls (44,436 Payment of debt issuance costs (13,236 Repayments of convertible note (641,691 (414,999 Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans 54,082 20,000 85,476 57,302 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 54,082 20,000 76,113 (357,697 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,208 11,464 21,845 2,004 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 207,581 134,171 381,207 (188,299 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,701,507 1,281,797 1,527,881 1,604,267 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period 1,909,088 1,415,968 1,909,088 1,415,968

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe, when taken collectively, they may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance.

However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in their usefulness to investors because they have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. As a result, our non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income or loss excluding benefits or expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, restructurings and reorganizations, interest, income tax, and other non-operating activities, which primarily consist of foreign exchange rate gains or losses. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We define adjusted gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

We define adjusted cost of revenue as GAAP cost of revenue, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted research and development expense as research and development expense, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted sales and marketing expense as GAAP sales and marketing expense, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment.

We define adjusted EPS as net income or loss excluding benefits or expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, restructurings and reorganizations, and the income tax impact of the preceding adjustments (cumulatively "adjusted net income"), increased by the tax effected impacts from any relevant dilutive securities, divided by the diluted weighted-average outstanding shares. The effective tax rate used in calculating adjusted EPS is estimated for each period, based on the net income or loss adjusted for the items noted above, and may differ from the effective rate used in our financial statements. Shares of common stock that are excluded in our calculation of GAAP diluted net loss per share due to their antidilutive impact on such calculations, are included in the diluted weighted average outstanding shares used in our calculation of adjusted EPS, to the extent they have a dilutive impact on adjusted EPS given the adjusted net income in each period.

UNITY SOFTWARE, INC. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Revenue 470,615 446,517 1,346,559 1,356,156 GAAP net loss (126,828 (124,548 (312,100 (541,764 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 91,561 105,271 288,312 358,925 Amortization of intangible assets expense 125,345 88,517 297,213 264,906 Depreciation expense 10,548 14,083 31,825 40,913 Restructuring and reorganization costs 7,899 10,997 39,130 250,457 Interest expense 6,043 5,839 17,964 17,703 Interest income and other income (expense), net (14,448 (15,350 (92,396 (102,450 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 9,377 6,913 13,989 (4,984 Adjusted EBITDA 109,497 91,722 283,937 283,706 GAAP net loss margin (27 (28 (23 (40 Adjusted EBITDA margin 23 21 21 21 Adjusted gross profit reconciliation GAAP gross profit 350,283 334,463 998,059 990,840 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 9,111 10,334 28,084 33,881 Amortization of intangible assets expense 27,293 27,293 80,990 81,287 Depreciation expense 1,734 2,265 5,214 7,241 Restructuring and reorganization costs (23 77 786 15,037 Adjusted gross profit 388,398 374,432 1,113,133 1,128,286 GAAP gross margin 74 75 74 73 Adjusted gross margin 82 84 83 83 Operating expenses reconciliation Cost of revenue GAAP cost of revenue 120,332 112,054 348,500 365,316 Stock-based compensation expense (9,111 (10,334 (28,084 (33,881 Amortization of intangible assets expense (27,293 (27,293 (80,990 (81,287 Depreciation expense (1,734 (2,265 (5,214 (7,241 Restructuring and reorganization costs 23 (77 (786 (15,037 Adjusted cost of revenue 82,217 72,085 233,426 227,870 GAAP cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue 26 25 26 27 Adjusted cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue 18 16 17 17 Research and development GAAP research and development expense 244,357 215,197 679,789 706,860 Stock-based compensation expense (45,654 (57,971 (147,299 (182,479 Amortization of intangible assets expense (53,304 (17,592 (86,166 (51,608 Depreciation expense (5,166 (6,912 (15,772 (19,661 Restructuring and reorganization costs (1,503 (2,553 (14,430 (52,568 Adjusted research and development expense 138,730 130,169 416,122 400,544 GAAP research and development expense as a percentage of revenue 52 48 51 52 Adjusted research and development expense as a percentage of revenue 30 29 31 30 Sales and marketing GAAP sales and marketing expense 165,869 176,423 489,395 576,902 Stock-based compensation expense (17,893 (23,168 (53,420 (74,273 Amortization of intangible assets expense (44,748 (43,632 (130,057 (132,011 Depreciation expense (2,184 (2,956 (6,494 (8,368 Restructuring and reorganization costs (361 869 (9,514 (51,753 Adjusted sales and marketing expense 100,683 107,536 289,910 310,497 GAAP sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue 35 40 36 43 Adjusted sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue 21 24 22 23 General and administrative GAAP general and administrative expense 65,913 69,989 201,418 338,573 Stock-based compensation expense (18,903 (13,798 (59,509 (68,292 Depreciation expense (1,464 (1,950 (4,345 (5,643 Restructuring and reorganization costs (6,058 (9,236 (14,400 (131,099 Adjusted general and administrative expense 39,488 45,005 123,164 133,539 GAAP general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue 14 16 15 25 Adjusted general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue 8 10 9 10 Adjusted EPS reconciliation GAAP net loss (126,828 (124,548 (312,100 (541,764 Stock-based compensation expense 91,561 105,271 288,312 358,925 Amortization of intangible assets expense 125,345 88,517 297,213 264,906 Depreciation expense 10,548 14,083 31,825 40,913 Restructuring and reorganization costs 7,899 10,997 39,130 250,457 Income tax impact of adjusting items (16,561 (15,963 (64,852 (88,385 Adjusted net income used for calculation of adjusted EPS, before impact of dilutive instruments 91,964 78,357 279,528 285,052 Increase from forgone financing costs on dilutive convertible notes, net of tax 4,714 4,516 14,014 13,709 Adjusted net income used for calculation of adjusted EPS, including impact of dilutive instruments 96,678 82,873 293,542 298,761 Weighted-average common shares used in GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc. 424,296 398,810 417,919 392,855 Convertible notes 41,348 24,486 37,770 24,860 Stock options and PVOs 6,510 8,461 6,253 11,959 Unvested RSUs, PVUs, and PSUs 13,055 3,423 7,598 4,460 ESPP 130 112 261 199 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares used in adjusted EPS 485,339 435,292 469,801 434,333 GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc. (0.30 (0.31 (0.75 (1.38 Total impact on diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc. from non-GAAP adjustments 0.52 0.51 1.42 2.11 Total impact on diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc. from antidilutive common stock now included (0.02 (0.01 (0.05 (0.04 Adjusted EPS 0.20 0.19 0.62 0.69 Free cash flow reconciliation Net cash provided by operating activities 155,398 122,358 301,520 203,361 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (4,107 (7,151 (16,271 (23,107 Free cash flow 151,291 115,207 285,249 180,254 Net cash used in investing activities (4,107 (19,651 (18,271 (35,967 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 54,082 20,000 76,113 (357,697

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Unity's outlook and future financial performance, including: (i) Unity's position at an inflection point and its ability to further enhance its platform, accelerate product innovation and enhance financial performance; (ii) expectations regarding Vector, including expectations regarding Vector's improvements and performance and the expansion of Vector across our Grow solutions; (iii) our strategic initiatives, including our continued investment and focus on artificial intelligence tools; (iv) expectations regarding Vector leveraging behavioral data available through Unity Runtime, including expectations of multi-year growth of the product portfolio and its impact on financial results; (v) expectations regarding the launch of Unity 6.3, including the timing of the release and market acceptance; (vi) expectations regarding our competitive position and growth prospects; (vii) our controls around spend and our operating structure having the potential to drive meaningful improvements in operating margins over time; and (viii) Unity's financial guidance for the fourth quarter 2025. The words "aim," "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "intend," "expect," "plan," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, those related to: (i) the impact of macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation, high interest rates, tariffs, sanctions and trade barriers, and limited credit availability which could further cause economic uncertainty and volatility; (ii) competition in the advertising market and Unity's ability to compete effectively; (iii) ongoing geopolitical instability, particularly in Israel, where a significant portion of the Grow operations is located; (iv) Unity's ability to recover or reengage its customers, or attract new customers; (v) the impact of any decisions to change how Unity prices its products and services; (vi) Unity's ability to achieve and sustain profitability; (vii) Unity's ability to retain existing customers and expand the use of its platform; (viii) Unity's ability to further expand into new industries and attract new customers; (ix) the impact of any changes of terms of service, policies or technical requirements from operating system platform providers or application stores which may result in changes to Unity or its customers' business practices; (x) Unity's ability to maintain favorable relationships with hardware, operating system, device, game console and other technology providers; (xi) breaches in its security measures, unauthorized access to its platform, data, or its customers' or other users' personal data; (xii) Unity's ability to manage growth effectively and manage costs effectively; (xiii) the rapidly changing and increasingly stringent laws, regulations, contractual obligations and industry standards that relate to privacy, data security and the protection of children; (xiv) Unity's ability to successfully transition executive leadership; (xv) Unity's ability to adapt effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards, changing regulations, or changing customer needs, requirements, or preferences; and (xvi) the effectiveness of Vector. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect our results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 20, 2025 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 7, 2025 and August 6, 2025 and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward looking statements after the date of this release except as required by law.

