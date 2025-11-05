In a pre-IPO round led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives and with significant participation from CapitalG, Armis accelerates on the path to $1 billion in ARR and a public offering

Armis, the cyber exposure management and security company, today announced a pre-IPO funding round of $435 million, bringing the company's valuation to $6.1 billion. The round was led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives with major participation from CapitalG, and was joined by new investor Evolution Equity Partners, alongside several existing investors.

The investment round comes amid continued growth, with the company recently surpassing $300 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), growing over 50%. Armis has worked with over 40% of the Fortune 100, including 7 of the Fortune 10, and helps protect leading organizations around the globe, including manufacturers, airlines, financial services firms, healthcare institutions, and state and federal agencies.

Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-Founder of Armis: "This round marks another defining moment in our journey to build a category-defining cybersecurity company. Our growth proves that organizations are embracing a unified, exposure-based approach to security, and the round signals investors' belief in Armis as a leader in cybersecurity. At the heart of Armis is a team driven by one goal: putting our customers first."

The additional capital comes to fuel Armis' momentum as it executes on its three-year plan, with Armis projecting to reach $1 billion in ARR and undertaking preparations for an initial public offering. The funding will also support continued product innovation, go-to-market expansion, and strategic acquisitions. Over the past two years, Armis has completed three M&A deals, expanding its capabilities across cloud, AI, and operational technology security. These acquisitions are already generating millions in incremental revenue, and the company continues to evaluate new opportunities for both organic and inorganic growth.

Irit Kahan, Managing Director in Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives: "Armis is a truly differentiated cybersecurity platform with exceptional growth momentum. We believe the platform is redefining cyber exposure management by providing a comprehensive and unified layer of visibility, turning blind spots into sources of intelligence. Led by an exceptionally strong founding team, with a customer-centric culture, the company has successfully partnered and is growing with the largest global enterprises and public sector organizations."

Derek Zanutto, General Partner, CapitalG: "Ever since our first investment in Armis back in 2019, we've repeatedly doubled down on the company, as our conviction in its technology, its leadership, and its potential has only grown stronger. Armis is on the path to building a multi-generational cybersecurity titan. We feel privileged to continue partnering with Yevgeny, Nadir, and the entire leadership team as they accelerate toward the goal of $1 billion in ARR and, eventually, an IPO."

Founded in 2016, Armis secures the unseen connections that power modern society, protecting the full attack surface and managing cyber risk in real time from ground to cloud for critical infrastructure worldwide. The Armis Centrix platform delivers continuous visibility, intelligence, and control across every asset and environment, enabling organizations to stay ahead of threats and ensure the safety and resilience of essential services, economies, and daily life around the clock.

About Armis

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organization's cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world, Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, protect, and manage all critical assets from the ground to the cloud. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200, and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help keep critical infrastructure, economies, and society safe and secure 24/7. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in California.

About Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $500 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors, and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.5 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of September 30, 2025.

Since 2003, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has invested over $13 billion in companies led by visionary founders and CEOs. The team focuses on investments in growth-stage and technology-driven companies spanning multiple industries, including enterprise technology, financial technology, consumer and healthcare.

