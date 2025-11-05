Expands Registrar Corp's reach to support over 75% of the global medical device market.

Registrar Corp, a global leader in regulatory compliance and technology solutions and a Paine Schwartz Partners portfolio company, today announced the acquisition of CMC Medical Devices (CMC), a Spain-based provider of medical device regulatory, clinical, and compliance consulting services. The combination of Registrar Corp's global network and CMC's clinical and technical expertise creates a unified partner to help medical device and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) manufacturers bring products to market faster and with greater confidence.

"We're proud to welcome CMC Medical Devices to the Registrar Corp family," said Raj Shah, CEO of Registrar Corp. "Together, we offer medical device manufacturers a single partner to navigate complex regulations and access the U.S., EU, and other key global markets-so they can focus on innovation rather than compliance."

"Joining Registrar Corp enables us to deliver even greater value to our clients," said Manuel Mateos, CEO of CMC Medical Devices. "Our shared mission is to help manufacturers reach patients faster with trusted, region-specific compliance support."

The acquisition expands Registrar Corp's capabilities across multiple service areas, including:

Global Representation: Authorized representative and sponsor services in the EU, UK, Switzerland, Australia, the United States, and China, helping manufacturers maintain compliance in every market.

Export and Market Access Support: Management of Free Sale Certificates (FSCs) from major jurisdictions to streamline export documentation and accelerate product approvals.

Clinical and Regulatory Support: Through CMC's clinical partner network, Registrar Corp now offers clinical evaluation documentation, data collection planning, post-market clinical follow-up (PMCF) reporting, and comprehensive MDR/IVDR guidance.

This acquisition reinforces Registrar Corp's commitment to simplifying international expansion for manufacturers-reducing complexity, cost, and time to market. With integrated regulatory, clinical, and compliance services, medical device and IVD companies can now rely on one trusted partner for every stage of product compliance and commercialization.

About Registrar Corp

Registrar Corp provides regulatory compliance and technology solutions to over 32,000 clients across 190 countries, supporting industries including medical devices, food and beverage, cosmetics, and over-the-counter drugs.

About CMC Medical Devices

CMC Medical Devices is a global regulatory consulting firm serving medical device and IVD manufacturers in more than 70 countries, specializing in MDR and IVDR compliance, authorized representation, and regulatory strategy.

