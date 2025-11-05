Partner1 LLC: Partner1 Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partner1 is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc.Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners - the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers - they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

"We're honored to be named an Inc. Power Partner in two categories, including best United States Power Partner 2025," said Juhi Saha, Founder and CEO of Partner1. "At Partner1, we believe partnerships are the most powerful growth engine in business. This award reflects our mission to help fast-growing technology companies and start-ups build scalable, profitable ecosystems, turning potential into measurable performance."





The B2B partnership ecosystem continues to expand rapidly. The top 1,000 channel ecosystem partners collectively generate US$1.07 trillion annually, with software and services sales on cloud marketplaces expected to reach US$85 billion by 2028 according to Canalys (now part of Omdia).

Partner1 has worked with hundreds of B2B software and services companies to drive millions in new revenue through strategic partnerships. The firm specializes in building and scaling partner programs while aligning go-to-market strategies with leading cloud providers including Microsoft, AWS, and Google Cloud, as well as other key partner ecosystems.

"Partner1 didn't just bring expertise, they brought clarity and action. From day one, their team helped us navigate a complex ecosystem and align sales, marketing, and product around the priorities that truly drive growth. Their experience and commitment to client experience shows in everything they do," said Allison Munro, Chief Marketing and Ecosystem Officer at Vena Solutions.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards.

About Partner1

Partner1 is the trusted advisor to fast-growing B2B companies aiming to transform partnerships into scalable profit engines. Specializing in channel and strategic alliances, Partner1 empowers organizations to unlock their partnership potential through expert guidance, partnership program design, and actionable growth strategies. By focusing on partner-driven growth, Partner1 helps businesses, from startups to scale-ups, maximize revenue, accelerate market expansion, and build a lasting competitive advantage. Partner1 also partners with enterprises, including Microsoft, to maximize the value of their partner ecosystems.

To learn more about Partner1, visit www.partner1.io. For more information, contact hello@partner1.io

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbd384c1-b6be-455e-8018-eb823de3490e