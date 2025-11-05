HONG KONG, Nov 5, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - At the 33rd Hong Kong International Optical Fair, three product labels ' 'Smart Ageing Products', 'Green Solutions Suppliers', and 'Smart Eyewear' ' are highlighted to facilitate sourcing. The Green Booth Design Competition will recognise exhibitors for their eco-friendly booth concept- Tomorrow, 6 November, the 23rd Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium will feature experts sharing the latest developments in senior vision care- The 25th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition award ceremony was held today, 5 November. Winning and shortlisted entries are exhibited onsite at BNG Rendezvous, Grand HallOrganised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA), the 33rd Hong Kong International Optical Fair opened today and will run from 5 to 7 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This morning's opening ceremony was officiated by Jude Chow, Executive Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries.Jenny Koo, Acting Executive Director, HKTDC, stated in her opening remarks: "Hong Kong has long been one of the world's leading exporters of optical products. Over the years, the Optical Fair has become a must-attend event for industry professionals from around the world. We are delighted to welcome over 660 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions this year. HKTDC has invited buyers from around the world to visit the fair, including from emerging markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam in ASEAN; Egypt and the UAE in the Middle East; and Brazil and Uruguay in South America; as well as from traditional markets like Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom, creating substantial business opportunities for exhibitors."Diverse pavilions showcase global creativity and technologyThemed 'Bright Eyes ' New Horizons', the Optical Fair brings a wealth of innovative products which integrate scientific research, design excellence and sustainability concepts. The fair features ten group pavilions, including the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA), the Chinese Mainland (with delegations from Danyang, Zhejiang and Yingtan), Taiwan, Japan, Korea, and the new ASEAN pavilion, as well as 'Visionaries of Style' which showcases creative and trendy designs. Highlighted examples include:Japan Pavilion exhibitor Sasaki Celluloid (Booth: GH-C05) showcases eyewear crafted from rare celluloid material. Featuring a curved shape with coreless celluloid temples, the eyewear is designed for comfort. A timeless design with detailed cutting which combines expert Japanese technique and beauty in one ideal piece.Taiwan Pavilion exhibitor Greatland Enterprise (Booth: 1C-F09) presents sunglasses equipped with NIRTECH' lens technology for cooling. It effectively blocks Near Infrared Radiation (NIR) to reduce eye heat and fatigue, keeping eyes cool and comfortable even in strong sunlight.American brand Blake Kuwahara (Booth: GH-A18) at 'Visionaries of Style' showcases intricate craftsmanship like laminated 'frame-within-a-frame' construction. Every frame is meticulously handcrafted, highlighting nuanced details and superior craftsmanship.The signature 'Brand Name Gallery' showcases a curated selection of over 200 globally renowned brands spanning designer eyewear, trendy styles, and high-tech products. Notable brands include MINIMA from France, STEPPER from Germany, United Colors of Benetton from Italy, Masunaga since 1905 from Japan, nimome from Korea, Nano Vista from Spain, Collections Marcus Marienfeld from Switzerland, Ted Baker from the United Kingdom, and THRASHER from the USA.Other exhibition zones are organised by product category, including the 'Smart Glasses' zone which displays the ongoing trend of smart technology development, the 'Designer Cafe and Innovation Hub' showcasing designer eyewear and innovative technology, as well as 'Contact Lenses and Accessories', 'Diagnostic Instruments,' 'Eyewear Accessories,' 'Frames and Parts,' 'Lenses,' 'Optometric Instruments, Equipment & Machinery,' 'Reading Glasses,' 'Shop Fittings and Equipment,' and 'Sporting and Professional Eyewear,' showcasing the innovation and diversity of the eyewear industry. For example:Hong Kong Exhibitor Meisystem Asia Ltd. (Booth: 1B-B14) presents the EasyFit Trend ophthalmic lens edger, specifically designed for optical shops and small labs. This compact lens edger and beveler offers precision and reliability. It features an innovative lens testing system to boost productivity and boasts a modern, streamlined design.Hong Kong Exhibitor Arts Optical Company Limited (Booth: GH-K01) introduces OPTI AI. Utilising VR to capture dynamic visual behavior patterns and powered by AI as its computational core. This breakthrough overcomes the limitations of traditional progressive lens design and fitting, creating bespoke lenses for individuals and redefining the progressive lens fitting paradigm.Three thematic labels ensure market demands and needs are precisely matchedTo facilitate buyer procurement, three special labels were introduced last year: 'Smart Ageing Products', 'Green Solutions Suppliers' and 'Smart Eyewear', which were well-received by the industry. These three labels appear again this year to enhance procurement efficiency and highlight exhibitor innovations in the silver economy, sustainability, and smart technology. Selected highlighted products under these labels include:Smart Ageing ProductsChinese Mainland brand MUEDO (Booth: 1D-G05) presents its U10 Dual-Mode Smart Reading Glasses, featuring auto-focusing lenses and hi-fi stereo sound quality. This design addresses a common issue where presbyopic individuals excessively increase volume levels while watching videos or during calls.Japanese exhibitor Sasamata (Booth: GH-C11) presents its ultra-lightweight eye-bow eyewear frame, featuring a stage-controlled flip-up mechanism inspired by scissor-type hinges ' perfect for users who constantly put on and take off their reading glasses.Green Solutions SuppliesFounded by a Hong Kong eyewear designer, JLX STUDIO MADE (Booth: GH-C25) focuses on 3D-printed eyewear. The brand blends traditional craftsmanship with digital technology, using eco-friendly 3D-printing to reduce production waste and showcase a sustainable, customised vision for the future of eyewear.Smart EyewearChinese Mainland's smart eyewear brand LAWAKEN (Booth: 1D-F06) presents its all-in-one AR glasses, LAWK ONE. Equipped with fitness tracking, AR navigation, music and call functionality, it supports first-person perspective 4K ultra HD recording, offering outdoor enthusiasts a hands-free experience and reducing reliance on smartphones.This year the Green Booth Design Competition encourages exhibitors to incorporate sustainable concepts into their booth designs. Wenzhou Ouhai Glasses Co Ltd (Booth 1B-D18) won the Gold Award, while Micron Eyewear Manufactory Company Limited (Booth 1E-B18) and Jiangsu Xuzhi Optical Glasses Co., Ltd. (Booth 1C-D02) secured the Silver and Bronze Awards respectively. All three winners centered their designs around eco-friendly materials and waste reduction, demonstrating their brands' commitment to sustainable development.Expert symposium and design competition foster industry exchange and innovationA series of events and eyewear parades are held at the fair. Tomorrow (6 November), The 23rd Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium, organised by the HKTDC and co-organised by The Hong Kong Optometric Association and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, will take place with the theme 'Age Well, See Well: Redefining Eye Care for the Golden Age'. This event drives vision care for the ageing community toward new milestones. The opening ceremony will feature an address by Dr. Pang Fei-chau, Commissioner for Primary Healthcare, Health Bureau, and six experts and academics from Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom will share insights on topics such as age-related visual challenges, diabetic retinopathy, and optometric care for patients with cognitive impairment, offering more personalised and effective health solutions for the silver market. The symposium is accredited by the Optometrists Board of Hong Kong, and participants attending the full-day conference may be eligible for up to six Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours.The HKTDC always encourages the nurturing of new talent to energise the industry. The 25th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition, co-organised by HKTDC and the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association, was held under the theme 'Blending Tradition and Technology' and encourages designers to fuse craftsmanship aesthetics with innovative technology to create eyewear that is both functional and fashionable. The competition featured an Open Group and a Student Group. The award presentation was held this afternoon. The award-winning and shortlisted designs are displayed at BNG Rendezvous, Grand Hall during the fair. For competition results, please visit: OPT2025_eFairCat_DesignCompetition.inddThe fair will continue to adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model which seamlessly integrates online and offline elements to extend business opportunities. Exhibitors and buyers can connect and arrange meetings through the Click2Match online smart business-matching platform until 14 November. The fair will continue to adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model which seamlessly integrates online and offline elements to extend business opportunities. Exhibitors and buyers can connect and arrange meetings through the Click2Match online smart business-matching platform until 14 November. During the physical event, buyers can also use the Scan2Match function on the HKTDC Marketplace App to scan exhibitors' QR codes to bookmark favourite suppliers, access product details and interactive floor plans, and make product enquiries'enabling engagement with exhibitors before and after the fair to continue their sourcing journey. 