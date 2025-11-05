World-class interdisciplinary team in Essen brings breakthrough, non-invasive radiosurgical treatments to North Rhine-Westphalia and beyond

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc., a global leader in non-invasive robotic brain surgery, today announced the upcoming installation of its ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform at the renowned Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach Krankenhaus in Essen, Germany. This will mark the fourth ZAP-X system in Germany and one of the first 30 worldwide, further solidifying the country's leadership in adopting next-generation radiosurgical technologies.

The ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform, offering state-of-the-art brain tumor surgery without incisions, without pain.

Scheduled to begin treating patients in 2026, the ZAP-X system in Essen will be operated on an interdisciplinary basis by an esteemed team of specialists: Prof. Dr. Florian Ebner, Dr. Winfried Hohenhorst, Dr. Birgit Jäger and Prof. Dr. René Chapot. These experts, representing neurosurgery, otorhinolaryngology, radio-oncology and neuroradiology, aim to deliver fully integrated and personalized treatments utilizing the most advanced medical technologies available.

As an alternative for open surgery for many patients, stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) has emerged as a game-changer for treating many primary and metastatic brain tumors, as well as functional and vascular brain disorders. As a non-invasive, outpatient procedure typically completed in a single session without incision or anesthesia, SRS frequently enables patients to quickly resume their normal activities-often the same day.

"Treatment with ZAP-X is a highly precise radiosurgery procedure. It is primarily performed in a single brief session, during which patients do not require anesthesia, as the procedure is painless. Patients can go home the same day of treatment," said Prof. Dr. med. Dr. (Univ. Verona) Florian Ebner, Chief Physician, Department of Neurosurgery, Head of the DKG-certified Neuro-Oncological Center. "This project once again underscores the high level of innovation our hospitals offer for the benefit of patients."

"With ZAP-X, it is possible to treat the smallest tumors in just one session even in the immediate vicinity of organs at risk and other structures that need to be protected," states Dr. Birgit Jäger, Medical Director, Department of Radiooncology and Radiotherapy. "By implementing advanced medical technology, we can set new standards in patient care."

The ZAP-X system uniquely harnesses gyroscopic mobility to direct radiation beams from thousands of potential angles, optimizing dose precision and minimizing exposure to healthy tissue. This capability is especially valuable when treating near critical structures like the brain stem and optic nerves, helping preserve patient cognitive function and quality of life.

ZAP-X is also the first and only dedicated cranial radiosurgery system that does not require a radiation-shielded treatment vault, enabling installation in locations previously deemed unfeasible. Moreover, by using a modern linear accelerator instead of Cobalt-60 sources, ZAP-X eliminates the need for costly radioactive isotope management-enhancing safety and sustainability.

"ZAP-X doesn't have to be hidden behind meter-thick walls. Instead, we can offer patients a comfortable, bright treatment environment with access to natural light and the hospital's atrium," added Dr. rer. medic. Mark Oehmigen, Head of Medical Technology, Alfried Krupp Hospital.

For patients in Essen, across North Rhine-Westphalia, and throughout Germany, the upcoming ZAP-X system offers new possibilities for highly personalized, cutting-edge care in coordination with referring oncology centers.

