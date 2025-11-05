An international team is proposing to use antimony-doped Czochralski-grown silicon as an alternative to n-type silicon for photovoltaic applications. Their analysis showed that 140 µm as-cut planar antimony-doped wafers exhibit slightly higher mechanical strength compared to common wafers doped with phosphorous.A team led by the Australian National University has investigated antimony (Sb)-doped Czochralski-grown silicon as an alternative n-type substrate for solar PV applications in a study that included the characterization of axial resistivity distribution, donor properties, and mechanical ...

