Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce positive assay results from the first drill hole completed in the 2025 drill program at its Nagvaak Project, part of its district-scale Melville Peninsula portfolio in Nunavut, Canada. The results confirm a robust polymetallic system hosting nickel, copper, vanadium, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and large flake graphite mineralization, reinforcing Nagvaak's potential to become a Tier-1 critical minerals asset and a strategic North American supply source for the clean energy transition.

2025 DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS

Assay results from drill hole NAG25-01 returned intersections grading (see Figure 1): 0.26 % Ni, 0.11% Cu, 0.18% V 2 O 5 , 0.23% Zn, 0.02% Mo and 6.92 g/t Ag over 49.9 m 6.90% Cg (graphite) over 34.7 m, including 16.1% Cg over 6.0 m

NAG25-01 intersected the mineralized zone 580 metres west of historical drilling, confirming continuity inside the mineralized corridor

Drilling validates significant polymetallic mineralization, and results are consistent with the Company's exploration model and discovery thesis

Confirmed model will allow for efficient resource delineation of the Nagvaak deposit within a 6,000 m by 500 m mineralized corridor

Nagvaak demonstrates similarities to the Kuusilampi and Kolmisoppi ore deposits in Finland; on March 25, 2025, Kolmisoppi received a strategic project designation under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act

"These latest results continue to validate the scale, continuity, and grade of the Nagvaak system," said Darren Bahrey, CEO of StrategX. "By confirming our exploration model and expanding the mineralized footprint, we've materially increased the value of this Tier-1 critical minerals asset. We remain focused on executing a disciplined exploration approach to unlock long-term value and be positioned as a key contributor to the critical minerals global supply chain."

DRILL HOLE NAG 25-01 SUMMARY

Figure 1: Cross-Section of NAG25-01 highlighting the major polymetallic and graphite intersections.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/273256_d7c5bfcca47429f8_005full.jpg

The table of drill assays can be viewed [here].

Drill hole NAG25-01 intersected sulphide-rich, graphite-bearing zones 580 metres west of prior holes, confirming a strong correlation between surface mineralization, magnetic response, and conductivity anomalies as previously described in the Company's press release on September 29th, 2025.

The drill results to date support the continuity of a potential large-scale mineralized system across the corridor (see table in Figure 2), consistent with geological analogs such as the Kuusilampi and Kolmisoppi ore deposits in Finland. On March 25, 2025, the Kolmisoppi received a strategic project designation under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act.

The exploration model will allow the exploration team to accelerate the delineation of the 6,000 m by 500 m mineralized corridor hosting the Nagvaak deposit (see Figure 2). Future exploration will use this knowledge to make more discoveries within the Company's substantial Melville Peninsula property portfolio (see Figure 3).





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/273256_d7c5bfcca47429f8_006full.jpg

Figure 2: Drill collar locations and geophysical anomalies highlighting the scale of the 6,000m X 500m mineralized corridor outlined to date. The table presents major intercepts in each drill hole, highlighting the continuity and scale of the mineralized corridor.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/273256_d7c5bfcca47429f8_007full.jpg

Figure 3: Location of Nagvaak Project and Regional Melville Peninsula Property Position

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/273256_d7c5bfcca47429f8_008full.jpg

NEXT STEPS

StrategX will prioritize:

Mineralogical and metallurgical characterization

Geological modelling and resource delineation across the 6 km x 500 m corridor

A 2026 drill-focused exploration program aimed at resource definition and economic assessment

These steps will accelerate technical de-risking, support valuation growth, and align StrategX with potential strategic partners and offtake opportunities within the critical materials market. "We believe Nagvaak could represent one of Canada's most prospective emerging new critical minerals districts," added Bahrey.

NAGVAAK ANALOGS - KUUSILAMPI AND KOLMISOPPI ORE DEPOSITS

Nagvaak demonstrates striking geological similarities to Kolmisoppi and Kuusilampi, critical mineral deposits operated by Terraframe in Finland. The Kuusilampi ore deposit, currently being mined, and the Kolmisoppi ore deposit together form the largest nickel ore reserves in Europe. The Terraframe operation mines over 70% of the primary nickel mined in Europe. The mine reported in 2022, the measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources amount to 1,451Mt (Kolmisoppi - 810Mt and Kuusilampi - 641Mt) containing 0.25% Nickel, 0.52% Zinc, 0.14% Copper and 0.019% Cobalt. (Source Link). On March 25, 2025, the Kolmisoppi ore deposit was granted strategic project status under the European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act.

These analogs highlight the potential for Nagvaak to become a world-class deposit in terms of the comparable scale, grade profile, and strategic positioning in the energy transition metals sector.

SAMPLING, ASSAYING AND QA-QC

HQ (6.35 cm) diameter was logged for recovery as well as geological, geophysical, and geotechnical information. The core was photographed before being sawn in half. Samples between 0.5 m and 1 m in length were taken in zones based on visual inspection. One-half was shipped to ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver, BC, and the other half was archived on site. At ALS, the samples were weighed, dried, crushed, split by riffle splitter, and up to 250 grams were pulverized to 85% < 75 microns. Digestion was by Aqua Regia. Analysis was by ICP-MS Ultra Trace for multi-element (ME-MS41). Graphite samples were analyzed by LECO IR-Spectroscopy (C-IR18). Further ore-grade elements were performed by ICP-AES.

With the same number of samples analyzed, the laboratory QA-QC reports were deemed sufficient for quality control of the assaying.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Any geological and technical data contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gary Wong, P.Eng., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About StrategX

StrategX is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on discovering energy transition metals in northern Canada. With Nagvaak Project as its most advanced strategic asset, StrategX controls approximately 80,000 hectares on the Melville Peninsula, positioning it as a first mover in one of the country's last untapped critical mineral frontiers.

StrategX is advancing multiple targets prospective for nickel, copper, vanadium, cobalt, zinc, and graphite, representing a unique multi-commodity opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the next generation of North American critical metals projects.

For more information, visit www.strategXcorp.com.

