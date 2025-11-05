Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Global outsourcing company Hugo has been recognized in the Outsourcing Impact Review (OIR) 2025 Awards, winning the Overall Impact Champion and a Silver award for its Health & Wellness Program.

Hugo's flagship initiative, Hugo Academy, was recognized for driving meaningful impact in education and workforce development across Africa.

Hugo Was Named Overall Impact Champion and Silver at OIR 2025 for Advancing Education and Workforce Opportunities for African Youth

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11664/273259_f30d446cb423bbe1_001full.jpg

Now in its third year, the OIR Awards spotlight organizations that demonstrate leadership in community empowerment, social innovation, and sustainable impact.

Hugo Academy stood out for its results in education and wellness, showcasing how outsourcing can create meaningful opportunities for underrepresented African youth, particularly women and working mothers.

Through training programs, personalized mentorship, and direct employment pathways, Hugo Academy delivered strong results in 2024-25:

2,083 learners participated in programs

1,320 participants graduated from key programs including quality assurance, leadership, and project management, achieving a 94.5% completion rate

668 jobs created/matched, connecting graduates directly to remote roles with global clients, with two-thirds of placements going to women

Employed graduates now earn 170% more than regional industry averages

Participants show notable improvements in digital literacy, confidence, and leadership skills

Oghogho Inneh, Director of Africa Operations shared:

"Hugo Academy was designed to close opportunity gaps and raise professional standards across Africa as a whole, not just its BPO sector. Seeing that mission recognised on a global stage motivates us to keep scaling what works; equipping more young professionals to thrive in global careers while keeping well-being at the centre."

Featured in the OIR 2025 Report

As one of the winners, Hugo is featured in the Outsourcing Impact Review 2025 Report, released globally on October 17, 2025. The report highlights pioneering initiatives that transform lives through education, wellness, and inclusion.

"The 2025 OIR Awards and Report serve as a testament to the growing role of the outsourcing industry in global sustainability efforts," said Derek Gallimore, CEO of Outsource Accelerator.

"Companies are not only redefining the outsourcing model but are also transforming how businesses across industries can contribute to positive social change. This report highlights their leadership in addressing pressing global challenges and serving the community."

To learn more about Hugo Academy and its ongoing efforts to empower African youth through education and global opportunities, visit https://hugoinc.com/about/.

View all 2025 winners and the OIR Report at https://impact.outsourceaccelerator.com.

About Hugo

Hugo Inc. is a next-generation business process outsourcing provider specializing in customer experience & fintech operations powered by exceptional global talent and innovative technology. The company identifies and invests in underserved regions with outstanding talent potential worldwide. Founded with a mission to create meaningful opportunities while delivering exceptional service, Hugo partners with forward-thinking companies across North America and Europe to transform their customer experience operations. Hugo has been recognized as the fastest-growing customer service BPO company by Clutch for two consecutive years.

About Outsource Accelerator

Outsource Accelerator (OA) is the world's trusted source of independent information, advisory, and expert implementation of outsourcing. It provides a marketplace connecting outsourcing suppliers with clients globally, alongside over 5,000 articles, 500+ podcasts, and a directory of 4,000+ BPO companies to help clients engage the right partners.

About the OIR 2025

The Outsourcing Impact Review is an annual global study by Outsource Accelerator. The OIR Awards recognize outsourcing firms whose programs drive social impact, sustainability, and ethical business practices. The 2025 review features 31 winners from around the world, shaping responsible outsourcing.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273259

SOURCE: Hugo Technologies Inc.