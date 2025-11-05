Yacht Club de Monaco: Monaco: Winter Series kick off at the Yacht Club with twenty-five teams from seven nations

MONACO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yacht Club de Monaco opens the season with one of the most closely followed events in international sailing, which over the years has become a strategic fixture for the J/70 class. Held on one of the most reliable racecourses in the Mediterranean, the event allows crews to keep their competitive edge even during the colder months, when most circuits are at a standstill. Here, tactics, teamwork, and precision in sail trim are tested in real conditions, offering an ideal opportunity to fine-tune performance ahead of the major spring regattas. Since its debut in 2013, the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series have established themselves as an essential proving ground for those aiming at the top competitions on the calendar, including the Primo Cup-Trophée UBS.

For the first act, scheduled from November 6 to 9, twenty-five teams from seven nations are expected. The Yacht Club de Monaco fleet, boasting 17 boats registered with the J/70 Monaco Class Association - one of the largest in the Mediterranean - will once again be among the frontrunners. This steady presence of high-level teams makes the Principality a prime destination for international crews who choose Monaco to train in real racing conditions and measure themselves against a well-organized fleet.

The event continues with a monthly rhythm through spring. Last season saw twenty races completed, a sign of favorable yet technically challenging weather conditions that highlighted the teams' skill and consistency. The format remains unchanged: short, back-to-back races with no downtime between starts, ensuring pace and intensity.

The new season opens with a title to defend. Monegasque sailor Stefano Roberti, last year's champion at the helm of Piccinina, will be back on the water to confirm his leadership. The competition level is high and the challengers are many. Among the main contenders are Euro-Voiles, runner-up last season, G-Spot skippered by Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio, Fraser Yacht helmed by Pierrik Devic, and Moonlight II led by Graeme Peterson, along with several international teams well familiar with the Monegasque race area.

For many crews, the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series also serves as preparation for a greater goal: the 42nd Primo Cup-Trophée UBS, scheduled for March 5-8, 2026. Founded in 1985 by HSH Prince Albert II, this regatta has become one of the Mediterranean's most prestigious classics, a symbol of sporting elegance and high-level competition. The winter races provide the perfect opportunity to refine settings and strategies ahead of this event, which traditionally marks the official start of the sailing season in Southern Europe.

The competition will get underway on Friday, November 7, following the practice race scheduled for the previous day. The boats will take to the water aiming to score valuable points for the overall ranking, which will already contribute to the final standings. Even though winter has just begun, in Monaco the regatta season starts without a warm-up: every race counts, and every detail can make the difference. The first warning signal is set for Friday at 12:00, followed by the Saturday and Sunday races completing the program of this opening act.

The Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series once again confirm their role as an essential benchmark for international competitive sailing - a blend of ambition, tradition, and team spirit that officially opens the Principality's winter season.

