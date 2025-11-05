Flare Secures $30 Million in Growth Capital to Accelerate TEM and M&A Strategy

Funding fuels global expansion, product innovation, and strategic acquisitions as Flare continues YoY triple-digit growth

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Flare , the global leader in Threat Exposure Management (TEM) and a Deloitte 2025 Technology Fast 50 winner, today announced it has secured an additional USD $30 million in capital to accelerate growth and innovation. The round includes a $15 million Series B extension led by Inovia Capital's Growth Fund, with participation from Base10 Partners and White Star Capital, plus $15 million in debt financing from BMO. This brings Flare's total funding to $60 million over the past year.

As it closes out another year of triple-digit growth in 2025, Flare will use the funding to advance its Identity Exposure Management capabilities within its TEM platform and to pursue strategic M&A opportunities.

"Securing this additional capital marks an important milestone for Flare as we fast-track development and expand our leadership of the TEM market," said Norman Menz , CEO of Flare . "We believe multiple external cybersecurity use cases-ranging from traditional threat intelligence to digital risk protection and exposure validation-are converging under TEM. This investment will fuel continued product development and enable strategic acquisitions that strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional security outcomes for our customers."

This year, Flare launched key customer identity integrations to automate the validation and remediation of exposed credentials and account sessions discovered across dark web and cybercrime channels. Identity-focused capabilities were frequently mentioned by customers as value drivers in the new Forrester Total Economic Impact (TEI) study of Flare, which concluded customers can expect a 25% reduction in the likelihood of a severe breach and $167,000 annually in quantified labor benefits.

"Flare is uniquely positioned to shape the future of TEM," said Hugues Lalancette, Inovia Capital Partner. "The company's execution and momentum speak for themselves, and we're excited to support a team that continues to push the boundaries of how cybersecurity intelligence is delivered, helping organizations stay ahead of evolving risks."

The additional funding follows significant global expansion in 2025, with Flare now supporting customers and partners in more than 50 countries. Growth in Europe has been particularly notable, with Flare establishing a base of operations in the United Kingdom and achieving 136% year-over-year growth in the EMEA region.

"Flare represents one of Canada's emerging technology success stories," said Jonathan Larose, Senior Director - Technology Banking - Growth & Innovation at BMO. "The company's growth trajectory and commitment to innovation highlight the strength of Canada's cybersecurity ecosystem. We're proud to support Flare as it scales globally and continues to showcase the kind of world-class innovation that Canada can bring to the international stage."

Flare is the leader in Threat Exposure Management, helping organizations of all sizes detect high-risk exposures found on the clear and dark web. Combining the industry's best cybercrime database with a ridiculously intuitive user experience, Flare enables customers to reclaim the information advantage and get ahead of threat actors.

