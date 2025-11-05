Long Island Capital Alliance to Host Blockchain Summit and Social Event

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / The Long Island Capital Alliance (LICA), dedicated to promoting business growth on Long Island, announces its upcoming Blockchain Summit and Social event, scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Adelphi University's Ruth S. Harley University Center, Room 113 in, located at 1 South Avenue in Garden City, NY.

LICA is delighted to welcome Mark Grabowski, Chair of Communications in the College of Arts and Sciences at Adelphi University, as the keynote speaker. He brings extensive expertise in the areas of cyber law, blockchain technology, and digital ethics. His specialized knowledge promises to enrich our discussions and provide valuable perspectives throughout the event.

The first event from LICA to focus on Blockchain technology and services, attendees will be able to unlock the buzz behind Blockchain and Cryptocurrency in a fast, fun, and jargon-free presentations that demystifies what everyone is talking about. The event will break down how the technology works, why it matters, and what's next - with no prior knowledge required. Come ready to learn, laugh, and leave confident in the future of digital assets.

Join us for an engaging event featuring:

•Expert insights into digital asset innovations and investment opportunities

• Networking with leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors surrounding the sector

• Opportunities to strengthen Long Island's technology and digital currency ecosystem

We welcome you to connect, collaborate, and explore the future of digital assets on Long Island and around the world.

Featured Speakers:

Pawneet Abramowski, CEO and Founder, PARC Solutions, and Director of Long Island Capital Alliance

Mark Grabowski, Chair of Communications in the College of Arts and Sciences, Adelphi University

MaryAnne M. Hyland, Dean, Adelphi University Robert B. Willumstad School of Business

Kyle Lawrence, Esq., Partner, Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP, and Director of Long Island Capital Alliance

Michael Lane, Investor, Entrepreneur, Advisor, Chairman of Long Island Capital Alliance

This event is made possible thanks to the support of our Platinum Sponsors: Carter DeLuca, UHY Advisors, Kaufman McGowan PLLC, CBIZ, and Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Location: Adelphi University, Ruth S. Harley University Center, 1 South Avenue, Room 113, Garden City, NY.

To register or learn more, visit: https://licapital.org/event-6398697

About Long Island Capital Alliance

Since 1984, the Long Island Capital Alliance ( www.licapital.org ), formerly known as Long Island Venture Group, has been promoting business growth on Long Island. LICA seeks to create a productive and business-friendly environment that will afford area businesses access to the resources necessary to compete successfully in today's markets. LICA serves as a focal point for the exchange of ideas among new and existing business enterprises, successful entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through quarterly capital forums and special meetings, LICA brings together members of the region's business community and has been recognized as the place to turn to when small businesses need equity, debt, or other financing, or for investors to find an attractive investment opportunity.

LICA's mission is to encourage economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation for a broad range of companies in various industries, from early stage to mature, middle market, closely held and publicly-traded businesses. LICA accomplishes this primarily through education, networking, quarterly capital forums, periodic special educational meetings, and alliances with other regional organizations. LICA brings together members of the region's business community and serves as the finance arm for significant local business and organizations.

The work of LICA in assisting dozens of local companies in raising over $150 million and providing business formation consultation would not be possible without the support of its sponsors. A total of 14 sponsors provide LICA, a non-profit organization, with financial contributions and in-kind services.

Our sponsors contribute significant time and effort to the success of LICA. Please support them!?For more information on LICA sponsors and next events, please contact LICA today or register online at www.licapital.org.

Media Contact:

Cindy Mardenfeld

Infinity Relation, Inc.

347-460-6176

Cindy@Mardenfeld.Com

