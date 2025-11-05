TailorMed Showcases Innovative Patient-Facing Solution at Becker's Fall Chief Pharmacy Officer Summit

TailorMed Connect Gives Patients Direct Access to Critical Support While Scaling Health Systems' Impact

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / TailorMed, a leading healthcare technology company, announced it will exhibit its new patient experience solution, TailorMed Connect, at Becker's Fall Chief Pharmacy Officer Summit. The event takes place on November 5-6, 2025 at the Hilton Chicago in Chicago, IL. TailorMed will be at booth 2108 throughout the exhibition.

For years, TailorMed has partnered with leading health systems to eliminate barriers that stand between patients and their care. Its innovative solutions enable pharmacy and provider teams to expand access to financial assistance and other vital resources.

TailorMed Connect brings the company's market-leading technology directly to patients across its Affordability Network, helping health systems scale their reach and maintain continuity of care. Accessible on any device, this seamless digital experience allows patients to identify, enroll in, and manage a broad array of support programs, including copay assistance, foundation grants, government funds, and more. By giving patients a simple, secure way to access support, it extends health systems' impact beyond high-cost service lines such as specialty pharmacies, infusion centers, and cancer centers-without increasing the administrative burden. Over time, TailorMed Connect will expand to offer education, reminders, and holistic tools to help patients stay informed and adhere to treatment.

"We are excited to showcase TailorMed Connect and demonstrate how it empowers patients to take an active role in their medication journeys," said Srulik Dvorsky, chief executive officer and co-founder of TailorMed. "For health systems, this marks the next phase of expanding support to every patient. It's a pivotal step toward a more connected, sustainable model of care-improving access, adherence, and outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem."

About TailorMed

TailorMed is a comprehensive, end-to-end platform designed to eliminate barriers along the entire medication journey, from affordability to access and adherence. TailorMed's innovations in healthcare are transforming how stakeholders-patients, providers, pharmacies, life sciences, and payers-work together to ensure that every patient, across all medical conditions, can receive the treatment they need without delay. TailorMed's enterprise solution manages the full lifecycle of patient support programs, reducing the cost of care and driving better outcomes. Thanks to its partnerships with life sciences, TailorMed creates unparalleled automation through direct integration with manufacturer assistance programs. With the nation's largest Affordability Network, deployed across more than 800 hospitals, 1,300 clinics, and 1,400 pharmacies, TailorMed powers organizations to create a seamless patient experience. Learn more at tailormed.co.

