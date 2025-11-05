Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Inks Ad Exclusive with Strictly Stalking, the Only True Crime Podcast Dedicated Entirely to the Crime of Stalking

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, today announced an exclusive one-year advertising partnership with Strictly Stalking, the acclaimed weekly true crime podcast hosted by Jaimie Beebe and Jake Deptula. As the only true crime series devoted solely to the crime of stalking, the show brings listeners deeply personal accounts directly from survivors - giving voice to an often misunderstood and dangerously underreported crime.

Since launching in 2020, Strictly Stalking has built a dedicated audience that is 90% female, primarily ages 25-45. Praised by survivors, advocates, and critics alike, the show provides a vital platform for stalking survivors to share their stories in their own words. Every Tuesday, Jaimie and Jake explore new cases through interviews with survivors, advocates, and experts, while providing anti-stalking resources and education on how friends, family, and law enforcement can better support victims. The series continues to provide a vital platform for stalking survivors to come forward and share their experience, as well as anti-stalking resources for listeners and important tips on how friends, family, and law enforcement can support stalking survivors.

"Partnering with Jaimie and Jake on Strictly Stalking represents exactly what makes podcasting such a powerful medium," said Stephen Perlstein, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Libsyn. "Their work gives voice to those who've been silenced and builds a deeply engaged audience through empathy, advocacy, and storytelling. We're proud to help expand that reach and connect brands with a passionate community of true crime fans who never miss an episode."

Hosts Jaimie Beebe and Jake Deptula added: "We created Strictly Stalking to give survivors a safe space to be heard and to help educate the public on a crime that affects millions but is rarely understood. The show's growth has been incredible, and this partnership with Libsyn allows us to keep building awareness while connecting with advertisers who value authentic, meaningful storytelling."

Libsyn Ads empowers brands to effectively target and reach a fast-growing and coveted podcast audience while helping creators monetize their audio and video content. The ad buying and management platform delivers end-to-end capabilities, streamlining the process for podcast advertisers to initiate and oversee highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while maximizing returns for creators. This partnership leverages Libsyn Ads' advanced solutions, including Host-Read, programmatic Automatic Podcast Ads, and Dynamic Ad Insertion by episode or across the full catalog, as well as Integrated Brand Opportunities, allowing Strictly Stalking to seamlessly incorporate premium ads without disrupting the immersive true crime listening experience.

For more information or to advertise on Strictly Stalking, please contact ad-sales@libsyn.com.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company has powered more than 250,000 shows and delivered over 75 billion downloads to listeners around the world. Libsyn Ads, trusted by over 2,000 advertisers, offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

