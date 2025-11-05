Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) ("Cognyte"), a global leader in software-driven technology for investigative analytics, today announced the company will showcase its latest intelligence solutions for homeland security at Milipol Paris 2025.

WHAT: Experience the Cognyte solutions helping security, defense and law enforcement agencies turn fragmented data into actionable intelligence to stay one step ahead of continuously evolving security threats.

WHO: Speak with Cognyte experts and view demonstrations of Cognyte's latest intelligence technology, including border intelligence, mission planning, financial crime and counter terror funding and the next generation of tactical SIGINT solutions.

WHEN: November 18-21, 2025, during exhibit hall hours.

WHERE: Booth #5E022 at Milipol Paris at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre, Paris, France.

WHY: Homeland security and law enforcement agencies must be equipped to identify and monitor emerging threats with speed and clarity. This entails advanced capabilities for securing borders to combat transnational crime, trafficking and terrorism. Agility to plan and execute field missions with greater safety and precision is likewise an imperative, as is the ability to disrupt financial crime and terror financing by tracing funds and de-anonymizing crypto wallets.

Cognyte experts will present multiple workshops at Milipol Paris:

Border and Maritime Intelligence Solution: Complex challenges require a multi-layered approach November 18, 2025, 10:00 am

Shell Company Webs UBO Mapping: How OSINT exposes hidden ownership in financial investigations November 19, 2025, 10:00 am

Milipol Paris is the leading event for homeland security and safety, organized under the patronage of the French Ministry of Interior. Over 30,000 visitors and 1,100 exhibitors are anticipated to attend.

About Cognyte

Cognyte is a leading software-driven technology company, focused on solutions for data processing and investigative analytics that allow customers to generate Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World. Cognyte's solutions empower law enforcement, national security, national and military intelligence agencies, and other organizations to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape. With offerings that leverage state-of-the-art technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analytics and advanced machine learning, Cognyte helps customers make smarter, faster decisions with their data for successful outcomes. Hundreds of customers rely on Cognyte's investigative analytics solutions to uncover critical insights from past events and anticipate emerging threats. By harnessing AI-driven intelligence, Cognyte accelerates investigations with exceptional speed and accuracy while enabling customers to better investigate, anticipate, predict and mitigate risks with greater precision. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251105294968/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations Contact:

Michelle Allard McMahon

Rainier Communications on behalf of Cognyte Software

prcognyte@rainierco.com