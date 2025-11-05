With more than 3.4x revenue growth, Cyera's pace is a testament to the urgency and scale of driving enterprise AI adoption securely and responsibly

Cyera, the industry's leading AI and data security company, today announced it has become one of the top ten fastest-growing companies among the more than 360 million companies worldwide, seeing record revenue growth over the past year. While data is more distributed and dynamic than ever before, only to exponentially increase with the next wave of AI agents, Cyera's momentum is a signal of how customers are reshaping their security strategies to meet the current AI revolution with clarity, speed, and scale.

"The way organizations secure data is undergoing a generational shift, and we're leading that transformation," said Yotam Segev, CEO and co-founder of Cyera. "We founded Cyera to solve a new kind of security problem, one that lives in the data itself. Our customers are not just adapting, they're accelerating, and we're proud to be their partner in redefining what modern data security looks like."

Cyera was the first to converge Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and identity to solve the full spectrum of data security. With the recent addition of AI Guardian, Cyera has become the first to extend that foundation through a unified platform, giving enterprises the visibility and control they need to manage risks and unlock the full value of AI securely.

Since its launch, Cyera has helped enterprises:

Successfully remediate over 127 trillion records

records Discover and secure over 4M agents secured 161M prompts

secured Protect more than 530 million identities

identities Uncover more than 6 trillion sensitive records at risk

sensitive records at risk Identify and classify more than 4 billion learned data classes (customer-specific data), representing 86% of all data classified via Cyera

Delivering Breakthrough Value for Customers at Scale, Speed, and Precision

Cyera is the first company to bring together industry-leading scale, speed, and precision across its unified platform, proving its ability to deliver real results in days and weeks, not months or even years.

With a 97% precision rate in classifying data, Cyera enables enterprises to scan hundreds of petabytes of data across their environments at record speed. It not only finds and classifies sensitive data with near-perfect precision, but also provides immediate insight into which AI models and agents exist, how they're interacting with that data, whether or not those interactions are appropriate, and then work to detect and protect against risks all in real-time with full business context.

The value to customers is immediate. Deployments begin returning results in days, and meaningful risk reduction follows within weeks. As one Fortune 100 customer reported, they were able to scan "more in six weeks than they could in six years."

The Road to $1 Billion

The power of AI will continue to evolve, and at a rapid pace, as AI agents become more integrated among organizations. According to Cyera Research Lab's 2025 AI Data Security Readiness report, 76% say autonomous AI agents are the hardest to secure, reiterating the risk this presents to enterprises.

Looking ahead, Cyera is doubling down on innovation, global expansion, and ecosystem partnerships to help more enterprises secure what matters most as AI continues to evolve exponentially.

In just two years the company's footprint has 4x'ed with more than 1,000 team members in 15 countries across North America, EMEA, and APAC. That will continue to grow as Cyera scales to meet demand, with new products and services being built to meet customer needs.

"We're here because of our customers, our partners, and our people," added Segev. "This milestone is a moment to celebrate and a mandate to keep building. Our mission has never been clearer: help the world unlock the power of AI and data, securely."

For more from Cyera's Chief Strategy Officer, Jason Clark, check out the blog post here. If you're interested in more about Cyera or requesting a demo, go to www.cyera.com.

About Cyera

Cyera is the world's leading AI-native data security platform. Its platform gives organizations a complete view of where their data lives, how it's used, and how to keep it safe, so they can reduce risk and unlock the full value of their data, wherever it is. Backed by more than $1.3 billion in funding from top-tier investors including Accel, Coatue, Cyberstarts, Georgian, Lightspeed, and Sequoia, Cyera's unified data security platform helps businesses discover, secure, and leverage their most valuable asset data and eliminate blind spots, cut alert noise, and protect sensitive information across the cloud, SaaS, databases, AI ecosystems, and on-premise environments. Recent innovations like Cyera's Omni DLP extend this platform with adaptive, AI-native data loss protection, bringing real-time intelligence and contextual understanding to how data moves and is used across the enterprise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251105312389/en/

Contacts:

Natalie Wilson

press@cyera.io