Consumers seek holistic wellbeing in the face of global challenges

Authenticity and self-expression drive consumer behaviour and brand loyalty

Wellness is going pro as consumers demand professional-grade solutions for everyday use

Data analytics company Euromonitor International has today revealed its top Global Consumer Trends for 2026, with the annual report identifying four global trends that highlight crucial shifts in consumer behaviour.

Euromonitor International Global Consumer Trends 2026

In a reality shaped by cost of living, authenticity and wellbeing expectations, these trends are at the core of consumer behaviour worldwide.

Alison Angus, head of innovation at Euromonitor International, said: "The future of consumer behaviour is characterised by a desire for comfort, self-expression and cutting-edge wellness solutions, driven by the need for authenticity and simplicity in an increasingly complex world."

Euromonitor's top Global Consumer Trends in 2026 are:

Comfort Zone: Consumers are seeking comfort and simplicity amid global volatility, with 58% experiencing moderate to extreme stress daily. They are looking for products that provide emotional reassurance, like natural and wholesome ingredients. Businesses need to develop products and services that offer comfort, boost confidence, simplify life or promote balance to help consumers find serenity in uncertainty.

Fiercely Unfiltered: Consumers are embracing bold self-expression and radical honesty. Half of all consumers seek products and services that reflect their unique identity, while 65% feel society accepts who they truly are. Companies need to focus on hyper-segmentation for targeted strategies to resonate with specific customer profiles or buyer personas.

Rewired Wellness: Demand for high-tech, medically validated wellness solutions is growing with consumers willing to pay for premium products with scientific formulations. 49% of consumers would be willing to pay 10% or more for premium beauty products with a scientific formulation. Brands can leverage data-driven storytelling to demonstrate health benefits and educate consumers on product value.

Next Asian Wave: East Asian brands, particularly Chinese companies, are gaining global influence by combining affordability, innovation and digital-first experiences. China's projected export value is expected to reach USD4 trillion by 2026. Businesses should optimise mobile-first digital experiences and design frictionless shopping journeys that blend content and commerce to remain competitive.

For more information see Euromonitor's Top Global Consumer Trends 2026 report.

Notes to Editors

8,000+ new products launched online with a natural claim from September 2024 to August 2025

50% of consumers want products and services that are uniquely tailored to them

9% of consumers who are trying to lose weight take GLP-1s in 2025, up from 6% in comparison to previous year

37% of livestream shoppers used this channel to discover new brands, products or services

