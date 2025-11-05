Submission of New Drug Application (NDA) in South Korea by Zhaoke Ophthalmology Ltd.'s local partner, Kwangdong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., marks the first ex-U.S. regulatory submission for BRIMOCHOL PF, which is designed to be the first and only combination eye drop that can address the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia

Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd., a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye, today announced that its partner, Zhaoke Ophthalmology Ltd. ("Zhaoke Ophthalmology"), a leading ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, has supported its South Korean partner, Kwangdong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("KDP"), in submitting a New Drug Application (NDA) for BRIMOCHOL PF to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in South Korea. KDP will be responsible for the manufacturing and distribution of BRIMOCHOL PF in South Korea.

The NDA submission in South Korea was supported by positive data from the first pivotal Phase 3 BRIO-I study, which demonstrated the benefit of the combination therapy over the individual monotherapy active drug components a requirement for approval of a fixed-dose combination. In the second vehicle-controlled Phase 3 BRIO-II study, BRIMOCHOL PF achieved all primary near vision improvement endpoints with statistically significant three-lines or greater improvement in binocular uncorrected near visual acuity (BUCNVA), without the loss of one line or more in binocular uncorrected distance visual acuity (BUCDVA). In addition, BRIMOCHOL PF was well-tolerated with no serious treatment-related adverse events observed in the over 70,000 treatment days monitored in the BRIO-II study.

"We believe BRIMOCHOL PF has the potential to become a best-in-class treatment for people with presbyopia, and the NDA filing in South Korea is an important step in our efforts to make it available to patients around the world," said Henric Bjarke, Chief Executive Officer of Tenpoint Therapeutics. "We appreciate the collaboration with Zhaoke Ophthalmology and KDP that led to this moment and are confident in their highly experienced teams who will continue to manage the MFDS review process and prepare for commercialization in an effort to bring BRIMOCHOL PF to market as quickly as possible in South Korea."

"Together with Tenpoint Therapeutics and KDP, we are excited about this milestone, which marks a critical first step in our broader Asia-Pacific strategy," said Dr. Li Xiaoyi (Benjamin), Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and CEO of Zhaoke Ophthalmology. "Our partnerships provide us with a strong distribution and commercialization framework, that we believe will enable us to effectively bring BRIMOCHOL PF to the millions of presbyopia patients in South Korea and across the Asia-Pacific region."

In addition to the NDA in South Korea, an NDA for BRIMOCHOL PF is under review in the U.S. and Tenpoint Therapeutics has received a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of January 28, 2026.

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd. is a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye. Its lead asset, BRIMOCHOL PF, is a novel pupil-modulating, investigational therapeutic designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia, a condition that afflicts approximately two billion people globally. Tenpoint Therapeutics has completed two large Phase 3 pivotal trials (BRIO-I and BRIO-II) for BRIMOCHOL PF, has filed the New Drug Application (NDA) and has received a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Jan. 28, 2026. Its pipeline includes paradigm-shifting treatments for ophthalmic indications with the greatest need and global market potential, including presbyopia, cataracts and geographic atrophy.

To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.

About Zhaoke Ophthalmology Limited

Founded in 2017, Zhaoke Ophthalmology Limited (SEHK: 6622) is a leading ophthalmic pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the world. The company was listed in the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 29 April 2021. Zhaoke Ophthalmology has a comprehensive drug portfolio of innovative and generic treatments covering five major eye diseases across both the front and back of the eye. Many of the drugs are being produced in its state-of-the-art and fully functional CMC and production facilities in Nansha, Guangzhou. For more information, please visit www.zkoph.com.

About Kwangdong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Kwangdong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (009290.KS) is a South Korean human healthcare company founded in 1963 and was listed in the Korean Stock Market, specifically on the Seoul Stock Exchange (KRX) in November of 1989. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products, as well as health drinks and functional foods. The company's business is segmented into Pharmacy Sales, Hospital Sales, Distribution Sales, and Water Sales, each focusing on different aspects of the healthcare market. Kwangdong Pharmaceutical's vision is to become a leading human healthcare brand company with a strong focus on innovation, research, and development. Kwangdong is consistently ranked as one of the top 10 pharmaceutical and healthcare companies in Korea by multiple metrics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251105608942/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Tenpoint Therapeutics

Brandi Robinson

media@tenpointtx.com

Zhaoke Ophthalmology

Artemis Associates

bowen.chui@artemisassociates.com

Kwangdong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

kdpr@ekdp.com

Investors:

Tenpoint Therapeutics

Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo

tenpoint@gilmartinir.com

Zhaoke Ophthalmology

ir@zkoph.com

Kwangdong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

kdpr@ekdp.com