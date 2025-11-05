50West Capital LLC: 50West Capital Expands Virginia Footprint With Acquisition of the Meadows Petersburg Portfolio

The 325 pad acquisition is the first as part of the newly formed Programmatic Joint Venture with Penn Growth Partners

PETERSBURG, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / 50West Capital, a leading owner-operator of manufactured housing communities, has closed the acquisition of the Meadows Petersburg Portfolio, comprised of three manufactured-housing communities totaling 325 pads in Petersburg, Virginia.

50West Capital Logo

The acquisition marks a major milestone for 50West Capital, as the firm's first investment as part of its newly formed programmatic joint venture with Penn Growth Partners LLC, an affiliate of Penn Properties, LLC.

The Petersburg assets are fully served by public utilities, present below-market occupancy levels with meaningful infill potential, and offer attractive opportunities for operational and resident-amenity enhancements.

"This acquisition represents the next step in our long-term vision of building scale in high-conviction markets like Petersburg while continuing to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors and great communities for our residents- Jordan?S. Savitsky, Founder & CEO, 50West Capital

With this acquisition, 50West Capital now owns nearly 450 pads in the Petersburg market, and over 600 pads across its Virginia and Ohio holdings combined-a clear reflection of the firm's intent to build scale, streamline operations, and capture economies of scale in high-conviction markets.

"Our partnership with 50West reflects our confidence in their ability to identify undervalued communities and create real value through dedicated professional management and thoughtful capital investment. The Petersburg portfolio exemplifies the type of opportunity Penn Growth Partners seeks to back-investments with both immediate upside and long-term visible stability."

- Howard Levkowitz, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Penn Growth Partners

50West Capital continues to actively pursue its growth strategy with multiple parks already under contract and a strong acquisition pipeline in place. The firm is targeting to double its portfolio size in?2026, while staying true to its value-add investment approach, deep operational focus, and resident-first service model.

About 50West Capital

50West Capital is a private real-estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, repositioning, and operation of manufactured housing communities across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. The firm targets markets with durable housing demand, affordable entry points, and operational upside.

About Penn Growth Partners

Penn Growth Partners ("PGP") is a real estate investment firm providing flexible capital solutions across various asset classes. The firm partners with experienced operators with strong track records, investing $1 million-$10 million per transaction as a co-GP, lead investor, or platform capital provider. PGP targets opportunistic returns in primary and secondary U.S. markets.

