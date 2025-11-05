Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce (18) Wedge Pre-Drill Phase 3 - XRF results for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS - Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au) mineralization ore samples collected from the upcoming northwestern drill area on the Wedge Copper Gold Critical Minerals Project, in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, ("BMC") New Brunswick, Canada.

Highlights:

Hi-Grade Sample Results Up to 26.14% Cu and 1.03% Sb (Antimony) - Sample #280461.

First samples collected to date with visible covellite (CuS), a copper mineral typically found where secondary enrichment occurs in copper sulphide deposits.

Of the 18 Ore Samples taken, 9 samples returned results of 14.22% Cu or higher with samples #280461 and #280463 (Figure 1 and 2) containing visible covellite identified by its indigo blue color and physical characteristics.

Samples were massive, ore grade, fine-grained Copper Rich mineralization collected at the upcoming Wedge Upper Zone drill area (7 proposed Apex Drill Holes on the new western extension).

All samples have been shipped to Actlabs in Fredericton, NB for certified Assays.

Figure 1: Sample #280461 (26.14 % Cu) & 1.03 % Antimony (Sb)

Figure 2: Sample #280463 (18.09 % Cu)

TABLE 1: PHASE 3 - XRF RESULTS

SAMPLE ID Cu % Zn% Pb% Pb + Zn % Ag (g/t) Au (g/t)













280447 16.11 0.08 0.04 0.12 TBD TBD 280448 14.22 0.08 0.05 0.13 TBD TBD 280449 10.70 0.14 0.03 0.17 TBD TBD 280450 13.28 0.27 0.06 0.34 TBD TBD 280451 5.42 0.19 0.14 0.32 TBD TBD 280452 3.64 0.21 0.22 0.42 TBD TBD 280453 0.09 0.00 0.01 0.02 TBD TBD 280454 0.54 0.13 0.09 0.22 TBD TBD 280455 0.02 0.00 0.01 0.01 TBD TBD 280456 15.54 0.16 0.06 0.21 TBD TBD 280457 14.34 0.09 0.04 0.13 TBD TBD 280458 1.59 0.19 0.32 0.50 TBD TBD 280459 0.18 0.03 0.46 0.49 TBD TBD 280460 16.05 0.16 0.06 0.22 TBD TBD 280461 26.14 0.41 0.06 0.47 TBD TBD 280462 17.57 0.15 0.07 0.22 TBD TBD 280463 18.09 0.24 0.11 0.35 TBD TBD 280464 15.59 0.20 0.07 0.28 TBD TBD

Figure 3: Sample #280462 (15.57 % Cu)

Figure 4: Sample #280464 (15.59 % Cu)

Gary Lohman, P.Geo., VP Exploration, Director, stated, "The Wedge Pre-Drill Phase 3 XRF samples continue to display exceptional copper results. In this suite of samples, the presence of Covellite (CuS) in select samples, had a direct effect on the copper grade as demonstrated by the results. The XRF results also returned 1.03% antimony (Sb), an element previously not found in abundance at the Wedge. High arsenic was present, both elements generally found associated with Au mineralization. All Phase 3 XRF sampling has been shipped to Actlabs in Fredericton NB for certified analysis including Ag and Au. With technical interpretation and drill planning by Mike Defresne at Apex Geoscience and Nine Mile Metals Technical Advisory Member, several holes are designed to test the 2 identified Len's and the western deposit at depth. We look forward to reporting our first hole."





Figure 5: XRF Phase 3 Sampling Area

As previously stated in our last 2 Sampling News Releases dated, September 17, 2025 and October 15, 2025, the modelling has focused on determining the geophysics identifying a new western extension and the unmined portions of the deposit with drill holes targeting a copper rich lens to the west and the unexplored depth extension below 150 meters where recent drilling and historical cross sections indicate mineralization occurring to a minimum depth of 300 meters. Continued sampling in October uncovered additional samples that demonstrate the robust nature of copper mineralization. A total of 35 samples were cataloged, photographed then analyzed with a portable X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) instrument utilizing an Olympus Vanta 50 portable 50Kv workstation and Reflex XRF software to provide instant real time geochemical information. Each sample was analyzed in 3 separate locations and the results averaged by the Reflex XRF software. The XRF process included calibrating the machine and utilizing 2 standards in the sample stream (OREAS622, CDN-BL-10) twice during analysis. The results are presented in Table 1. The samples have been forwarded to Actlabs in Fredericton, New Brunswick for preparation with final geochemical analysis conducted in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release pertaining to the Wedge Project was reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, P.Geo., a non-independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public Critical Minerals Exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project; California Lake VMS Project; and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) Project and the Wedge VMS Project. The Company is focused on exploration of Minerals for Technology (MFT), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. . Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) prior to commencing the 2023 exploration drill program, the ground will be mapped at surface and representative samples analyzed to determine the base and precious metal assay values , (b) the Ag and Au values will be reported upon receipt of the certified assay results from ALS Global, and (c) our current financial raise will enable us to drill the Wedge Project (along with our Canoe Landing VMS Project and follow up exploration work on our California Lake VMS Project) this season as opposed to next year. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

