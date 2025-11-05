The H2 Hollandia project will connect a 5 MW electrolyzer to an existing 115 MW solar park to produce around 300,000 kg of green hydrogen annually. Project developers told pv magazine the electrolyzer will prevent around half of the solar park's current curtailment levels. Construction has begun on the Netherlands' largest project designed to produce fully green hydrogen. The H2 Hollandia project, located in the northeastern province of Drenthe, will connect a 5 MW electrolyzer to the 115 MW Vloeivelden Hollandia solar park, which opened in 2021. Once operational, the system is expected to produce ...

