SCS Global Services Named an Approved Assurance Provider for Enterprises Seeking B Corp Certification

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / SCS Global Services is proud to announce its selection by B Lab as an approved assurance provider for companies pursuing B Corp Certification. Under B Lab's newly released standards, SCS will focus exclusively on delivering assurance services for medium to very large enterprises.

With over 40 years of experience in third-party auditing across diverse industries, SCS Global Services brings deep technical expertise and a reputation for excellence in customer service to the B Corp community. The integration of third-party assurance into the B Corp Certification process raises the bar, ensuring consistent application of the standards and enhancing credibility for companies committed to using business as a force for good.

"SCS is thrilled to provide neutral, third-party assurance for certified B Corps and applicants seeking B Corp Certification," stated Veronica Vazquez, Technical Manager at SCS Global Services." Assurance will bring even more credibility to this well-known certification and SCS is proud to add this prestigious scheme to our portfolio of auditing services."

"The introduction of independent, third-party assurance marks a pivotal evolution for B Corp Certification," says Erik Kivimäki, Director of Certification Program Development at B Lab Global. "By partnering with leading providers like SCS Global Services, we're ensuring that certification is a globally recognized mark of verified integrity, providing consumers, investors, and employees with independent verification of B Corps' social and environmental commitments."

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, and standards development, currently celebrating its 40th year of services. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a California-chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies, known as B Corps, that are leading the way. To date, our community includes 1,000,000 workers in over 10,000 B Corps across 102 countries and 160 industries. To learn more, visit bcorporation.net.

About B Corp Certification

Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies verified to meet B Lab's standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Based on stakeholder input, research, and established best practices, B Lab's standards are the basis for B Corp Certification requirements and B Lab's impact management tools, and they inform the network's programs and collective action initiatives.

