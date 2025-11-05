Temas Resources Corp.: Temas Accelerates Its 2,500 metre Drilling Program at La Blache

A technology-driven critical metals exploration company reshoring Western metal production through patented processing IP, strategic exploration assets, and global business opportunities

Temas contracts Magnor Exploration Inc., an experienced drilling operator in Quebec, Canada.

Temas plans to complete approximately 2,500 m of HQ diamond drilling at the La Blache Ti02 Mineral Exploration Project.

The planned mineral exploration program will further define of inferred mineral resource at the Farrell-Taylor Ti02 deposit, and to test the previous drilling at the adjacent Lac Schmoo Ti02 deposit.

HQ core from this exploration program will be used to advance the Temas Regenerative Chloride Leach ("RCL") technology, a novel hydro-metallurgical processing technology that has been shown to enhance the recovery of critical metals, battery metals, platinum group minerals, precious and base metals and rare earth elements.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS)(ASX:TIO)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to announce that it has commenced an approximate 2,500 metre accelerated drill program at its La Blache property near Baie-Comeau, Quebec, Canada, commencing at the end of October 2025 and continuing into this month.

The drilling program is expected to build on the Company's initial resource estimate set out in the Company's prospectus dated August 29, 2025 and to confirm the final geological model for the property. A full and comprehensive understanding of the deposit is anticipated after completion of this drill program.

"The La Blache property is located near existing infrastructure, skilled workforce and near the deep-sea Port of Saguenay," explained Tim Fernback, CEO, of Temas Resources. "We have La Blache on an accelerated mineral exploration and development path to support the commencement of a larger feasibility study in 2026. We have extensively drilled the Farrell-Taylor Ti02 deposit in the past and this new drill program will help further define the mineralized trend. The Lac Schmoo area contains a historical Ti02 outcropping at the surface that is physically located between the Company's Farrell-Taylor and Hervieux East deposits within the La Blache claim block. We wish to test this area in order to add additional mineral resource potential to La Blache. "

MAP OF LA BLACHE PROPERTY

Figure 1: Location of the La Blanche tenure and mineralised zones

The campaign will encompass the entire 2.5 km long known Ti02 mineralization zone from Hervieux West to Farrell-Taylor at 50 m x 50 m intervals. The first phase of the drill program will begin with two drill rigs in the coming weeks and increase up to four rigs by mid-November with the expected completion of a second phase program by April 2026. The drill program is fully funded by the Company's recent financings, and all drill and work authorizations are in place at La Blache.

The campaign including drilling operations will be managed by Magnor Exploration Inc. of Laterrière, Quebec.

Mr. David Caldwell, Temas Chief Operating Officer comments: "We are excited to see the first phase drilling to acquire metallurgical samples and further define and upgrade the Farrell-Taylor Ti02 resource. In light of the push for onshoring critical metals in North America, we are defining the La Blache property as an important step in reaching independence for V, Ti, Sc and Ga mineralization is a world class massive oxide deposit. We will incorporate the recently acquired resources to the west into a global mineral resource estimate (MRE) covering the entire property that will be used to define future feasibility work."

IMAGES OF LA BLACHE EXPLORATION PROGRAM FALL 2025

Foreign Resource Cautionary Statements

Details regarding the foreign mineral resource estimate, project details and associated exploration results are set out in the Company's Prospectus dated 29 August 2025 (the "Prospectus"). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the La Blache Project description in the Prospectus. The Prospectus is available on the Company's website at www.temasresources.com/investors or through the ASX platform under announcement dated 15 July 2025.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the La Blache Project description in the Prospectus. The Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the foreign resource estimate and exploration results in this original Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed. The estimates of the quantity and grade of mineralisation for the La Blache Project are set out in the La Blache Project in the Prospectus and are "foreign estimates" within the meaning of the ASX listing rules and are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. A competent person has not undertaken sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. It is uncertain that following evaluation and further exploration work that the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code.

Competent Person's / Qualified Person's Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources for the La Blache and Lac Brûlé Titanium-Vanadium Projects in Québec, Canada, is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared and compiled by Mr Malcolm Castle, BSc (Hons), GCertAppFin (Sec Inst), MAusIMM, Principal Consultant of Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd.

Mr Castle is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM). He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration, and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012) and a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101.

Mr Castle is the Principal Consultant of Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd, which provides independent geological and technical advisory services to Temas Resources Corp. He has reviewed the information presented in this announcement and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd is an independent geological and technical consultancy and has no direct or indirect interest in Temas Resources Corp.

About Temas Resources



Revolutionising Metal Production

Proprietary IP. Global Licensing. Titanium & Critical Minerals.

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FRA:26P0) is a technology-driven critical minerals company advancing a dual-business model built around proprietary processing innovation and strategic mineral ownership. The Company's patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) technology platform delivers significant operational cost reductions - validated at up to 65% lower than traditional processing - while dramatically reducing energy use and environmental impact.

Temas' RCL process is the foundation of its technology licensing and partnership business, enabling global mining and materials companies to adopt sustainable, high-margin metal extraction methods across a range of critical minerals including titanium, vanadium, nickel, and rare earth elements.?

Complementing its technology division, Temas also owns 100% of two advanced titanium-vanadium-iron projects in Québec, Canada - La Blache and Lac Brûlé - which are strategically positioned to feed directly into the Company's proprietary processing platform, creating a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for Western metals.

Through this combination of innovative IP commercialisation and resource ownership, Temas Resources is positioned to deliver scalable, low-carbon solutions that strengthen Western critical-mineral independence and create long-term value for shareholders.

