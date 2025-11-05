NanoViricides Annual Shareholders Meeting to be Held at 10 am on Saturday, November 5th at on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Hampton Inn & Suites Stamford, CT

NV-387 Could be the Answer to the MPox Clade I Rising in the USA, Says Dr. Diwan

SHELTON, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American:NNVC ) (the "Company"), a clinical stage leader developing revolutionary broad-spectrum antiviral drugs that the virus cannot escape, announced that the Company will be holding its Annual Shareholders Meeting at 10 am on Saturday, November 8th, 2025, at the Hampton Inn & Suites Stamford, CT.

Event Information:

Event NanoViricides Annual Shareholders Meeting Date Saturday, November 8, 2025 Time 10:00 am Location Hampton Inn & Suites Stamford, 26 Mill River Street, Stamford CT 06902. Requirements Only current shareholders are eligible to attend. No recording using any devices will be permitted. Any reporters, journalists, or writers must identify themselves with their affiliation at the registration desk. Company retains the right to inspect the attendee's valid US identification.

Anil R. Diwan, PhD, President and Executive Chairman of the Company will review the Company's progress towards clinical trials, and the near future planned clinical trials.

Currently, the Company is fully engaged in completing the Clinical Trial Application (CTA) and initiating a Phase II clinical trial for the evaluation of NV-387 as a treatment for MPox. This clinical trial will be conducted in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The more severe strains of MPox Clade Ia and Clade Ib are prevalent in DRC. In contrast, the less severe Clade IIa and IIb strains have become endemic in certain Western countries including the USA, but only in specific populations such as men having sex with men (MSM), and HIV-infected immunocompromised patients. MPox Clade II is prevalent in Western African countries.

Recently, three new MPox Clade I cases have occurred in California. All three cases required hospitalization, but are recovering. These cases were not related to travel to the African countries, and authorities suspect that community spread with asymptomatic transmission may be occurring (https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/5572528-california-mpox-concerns/). This raises the possibility of MPox Clade I spreading further either as small outbreaks, as we have witnessed for Measles recently, or as local epidemics. The potential for a widespread pandemic is low because transmission of the virus requires close dermal contact with infected skin lesions. However, preparedness is warranted.

The case fatality rate (CFR) of MPox Clade I has ranged from about 9% down to 1.5%. This decline has been attributed to improved standard of care. In contrast, the CFR for MPox Clade II is low, at about 0.2%.

There is no approved treatment for MPox. For prevention, a smallpox vaccine called Jynneos® is said to have a vaccine effectiveness rate of 66% with two doses and 36% with a single dose in MPox Clade II (N Engl J Med 2023;388:2434-43, DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2215201).

"We believe NV-387 could be the answer to the challenges posed by rising MPox Clade I cases, and also the on-going MPox Clade II cases, in the USA," declared Anil R. Diwan, PhD, President of the Company, asserting, "The current countermeasures in the US Government Strategic National Stockpile are clearly deficient and inadequate for an effective public health response to a MPox epidemic should the virus spread further."

A drug approved for smallpox under the FDA "Animal Rule", namely TPOXX ® (tecovirimat) was mobilized during the 2022 MPox Clade II epidemic. Clinical trials of this drug failed to prove effectiveness in treating MPox Clade I or Clade II infections. The utility of tecovirimat as a treatment is questionable because a single point mutation in a viral protein enables the virus to escape the drug.

Another drug, TEMBEXA® (brincidofovir) was also approved for smallpox under the FDA "Animal Rule". Its clinical trial (called "MOSA") for treating MPox in Africa started with fanfare in January, 2025, and top-line results were promised by end of first quarter of 2025. The current status of this clinical trial is unknown. The utility of TEMBEXA for treating MPox in an epidemic scenario is highly questionable because the drug carries a "black box warning", requires medical monitoring after dosing, produces gastrointestinal adverse events, produces hepatic adverse events, has caused discontinuations in 5% of patients in clinical trials, is a known mutagen, carcinogen, teratogen, has embryo-fetal toxicity risk, and may cause male infertility, according to the drug prescribing information (https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2021/214460s000,214461s000lbl.pdf).

TPOXX and TEMBEXA, as potential treatments, and Jynneos as a preventative vaccine, have been stockpiled by the US Government as preparedness measures for potential smallpox bioterrorism event, and have been mobilized in response to MPox cases.

In contrast to these drugs, NV-387 has demonstrated a strong safety and tolerability profile in Phase I healthy subjects clinical trial, and in non-clinical animal model studies. NV-387 has also demonstrated strong effectiveness in animal models of orthopoxvirus infections when directly compared with tecovirimat. The virus is highly unlikely to escape the attack by NV-387 because the drug NV-387 is created by mimicking the host-side "landing sites" of the virus in the human body, which do not change even as the virus mutates.

