Connecting Brands With Purpose-Driven Audiences: 3BL's 2025 Network Expansion

New additions include IR Impact, Concordia, WSLA Alumnae Group, Green Bronx Machine, and Zero Circle.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / 3BL's Publishing Partner Network is an exclusive collection of sustainability-focused websites and publications that connects brands with purpose-driven, influential audiences across industries.

So far in 2025, we've distributed over 3,800 stories, helping organizations take a smarter, more strategic approach to impact communications. Through 3BL's real-time feed of videos, articles, and other digital content from more than 1,500 companies and NGOs, brands can reach the audiences that matter most, sharing their stories in the right context, at the right time. This year, we've expanded the network even further, adding new partners that bring additional reach, influence, and credibility to sustainability, finance, and social impact storytelling.

New Additions to the 3BL Publishing Partner Network

IR Impact

Formerly IR Magazine, IR Impact is a global leader in investor relations intelligence, providing professionals with insights, data, and connections to navigate evolving capital markets.

Concordia

A premier global convener of heads of state, government officials, C-suite executives, and nonprofit leaders, Concordia drives cross-sector solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.

WSLA Alumnae Group

A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, this community brings together past Women in Sustainability Leadership Award winners-over 135 trailblazing women shaping a more sustainable future.

Green Bronx Machine

Founded by South Bronx educator Stephen Ritz, this school-based urban agriculture program transforms students, schools, and communities into healthier, more inclusive environments.

Zero Circle

A climate fintech platform addressing the "$10 Trillion Missing Middle Gap" in supply chain decarbonization, Zero Circle builds data infrastructure that makes sustainability bankable for mid-market companies driving the net-zero transition.

