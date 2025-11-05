Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) ("Daura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recent transition of Mr. Mark Sumner to Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2025.

Mr. Sumner, formerly President and Director, will assume responsibility for the Company's day-to-day operations and strategic direction as it enters a new phase of exploration and growth.

Luis ("Lucho") Saenz, Daura's current CEO, will remain on the Board of Directors and continue to play a critical role in Peru, supporting advancement of the Company's flagship Antonella-Libélulas Project and broader regional activities.

"Formalizing Mark's transition to CEO comes at an exciting time for Daura," said Luis Saenz, Director. "His leadership has been central to the Company's evolution from inception to an emerging exploration story with exceptional growth potential. I look forward to continuing to contribute on the ground as we advance the flagship Antonella-Libélulas Projects in Peru."

"I'm honoured to lead Daura into its next phase of development," said Mark Sumner, incoming CEO of Daura Gold. "With a strong treasury, an experienced technical team, and a clear focus on high-impact exploration, Daura is well positioned to deliver meaningful results and create long-term value for shareholders."

Finders' Fee Update

On October 9, 2025, the Company closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") and issued 28,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $7,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half-of-one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.375 until October 9, 2027.

In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company paid finders' fees of $218,277.50 and issued 1,726,970 non-transferable share purchase warrants (each, a "Finders' Warrant") and 853,860 units (each, a "Finders' Unit") to certain arms-length third-parties who assisted in introducing subscribers. The number of Finders' Warrants and Finders' Units issued were incorrectly reported in the news release issued by the Company on October 9, 2025. Each Finders' Warrant is exercisable on the same terms as the Warrants. Each Finders' Unit consists of one Share and one-half-of-one Finders' Warrant. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until February 10, 2026, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

ABOUT DAURA GOLD CORP.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Daura is advancing high-impact exploration projects in Peru's renowned Ancash region. Daura owns a 100% undivided interest in over 15,900 hectares of exploration concessions in Ancash, including the 900-hectare Antonella target and the 2,900-hectares of contiguous concessions at Libelulas, which is the primary focus of Daura's current exploration efforts. www.dauragold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; adverse weather conditions and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

