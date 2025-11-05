Goa Tourism engages global travel markets at WTM London 2025

PANAJI, India, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goa Tourism made a vibrant start at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, drawing strong interest from global travel trade and industry partners. The pavilion welcomed a steady stream of visitors eager to explore Goa's rich cultural landscape, diverse tourism offerings, spiritual trails, hinterland experiences, and expanding infrastructure that is shaping its evolving tourism story.

Goa Tourism showcased its focus on culture, heritage, cuisine, and immersive experiences, reflecting its commitment to regenerative tourism that empowers communities. The participation in the World Travel Market further highlighted how the state is charting new pathways to engage travellers seeking authenticity, storytelling, and stronger community connections.

The Goa Pavilion was inaugurated by Shri Kartik Pande, IFS, Deputy High Commissioner of India to the UK; Shri Rohan A. Khaunte, Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa; Shri Rakesh Dahiya, IRS (Cus & IT), First Secretary (Trade & Tourism), High Commission of India, London; Shri Sanjeev Ahuja, IAS, Secretary (Tourism); Shri Sandip Jacques, IAS, Secretary (Revenue); Shri Kuldeep Arolkar, Managing Director, GTDC; Shri Jayesh Kankonkar, Assistant Director (Tourism); and Shri Shawn Mendes, OSD to the Hon'ble Minister for Tourism.

Representatives from leading travel trade organisations, including Shri Sheikh Ismail (Concord Exotic); Shri Deepak Bhatnagar (Minar Travels); Shri Anup (Let's Goa); and Shri Martin Joseph Thypodath (Freedom Holidays) were also present. The Goa delegation also engaged in constructive interactions with global trade and media representatives, strengthening partnerships and opening new avenues for collaboration.

Speaking about Goa's participation, Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, Shri Rohan A. Khaunte said: "Our participation reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening our tourism ecosystem through meaningful, community-led initiatives. We continue to promote experiences rooted in culture, heritage, wellness, and spirituality, offering visitors a deeper connection with the State. Our focus remains on enhancing accessibility, improving visitor experience, and showcasing Goa as a year-round destination that welcomes travellers with warmth."

Sharing his thoughts, Shri Kuldeep Arolkar, Managing Director, GTDC, said: "We remain aligned with Goa Tourism's efforts to enhance visitor engagement and support initiatives that contribute to a more inclusive tourism framework. Participation at WTM helps us strengthen partnerships and explore opportunities that contribute to sustainable growth"

Adding to this, Shri Kedar Naik, Director (Tourism), Government of Goa, said: "We are focused on positioning Goa as a responsible and experiential tourism destination. Our efforts are geared toward improving visitor experience, promoting innovative circuits, and highlighting local culture so travellers can explore Goa in new and engaging ways."

Goa's participation at WTM London 2025 aims to deepen global partnerships and reinforce its position as a destination rooted in cultural richness, community well-being and meaningful travel experiences.

