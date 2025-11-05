Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05
5 November 2025
MANCHESTERANDLONDONINVESTMENTTRUSTPLC
(the "Company")
ResultsofAnnualGeneralMeeting
The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today, all resolutions contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.
M&M Investment Company Ltd, the controlling shareholder of the Company, undertook not to vote on the resolutions dealing with the re-election of the independent Directors. The proxy votes below therefore reflect the votes submitted by independent shareholders as indicated.
The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed were as follows:
Resolution
For (No. of shares)
For
(%)
Against (No. of shares)
Against (%)
Votes Withheld (No. of shares)
Total Votes
% of ISC Voted
1.To receive and accept the Annual Report
26,918,977
99.95
13,143
0.05
1,928
26,934,048
70.83
2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
26,889,530
99.87
35,826
0.13
8,692
26,934,048
70.83
3.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
26,882,706
99.84
42,650
0.16
8,692
26,934,048
70.83
4.To declare a final ordinary dividend and special dividend of 7.0p per Ordinary Share
26,926,996
99.98
5,788
0.02
1,264
26,934,048
70.83
5. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders)
3,309,760
90.76
337,002
9.24
23,287,286
26,934,048
70.83
6.To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director
26,804,588
99.54
122,941
0.46
6,519
26,934,048
70.83
7. To re-elect Daren Morris as a Director (independent shareholders)
3,533,065
96.85
114,778
3.15
23,286,205
26,934,048
70.83
8. To re-elect James Waterlow as a Director (independent shareholders)
3,533,265
96.89
113,497
3.11
23,287,286
26,934,048
70.83
9.To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company
26,882,007
99.85
39,130
0.15
12,911
26,934,048
70.83
10.To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration
26,910,289
99.94
15,775
0.06
7,984
26,934,048
70.83
11.To authorise the Directors to offer holders the right to elect to receive optional scrip dividends
26,911,985
99.93
19,992
0.07
2,071
26,934,048
70.83
12.To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares
26,904,884
99.90
27,236
0.1
1,928
26,934,048
70.83
13.To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares*
26,895,930
99.87
33,785
0.13
4,333
26,934,048
70.83
14. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value*
26,884,494
99.83
46,058
0.17
3,496
26,934,048
70.83
15.To authorise the Company to
make market purchases of Ordinary Shares*
26,784,032
99.45
148,760
0.55
1,256
26,934,048
70.83
16. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice*
26,901,062
99.88
31,730
0.12
1,256
26,934,048
70.83
*special resolutions
NOTES:
1.
All resolutions were passed.
2.
Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution.
3.
Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that resolution.
4.
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.
5.
The number of shares in issue on 3 November 2025 was 40,528,238 ordinary shares (including 2,503,651 shares in treasury). The number of Ordinary Shares in circulation (excluding treasury shares), carrying one vote each, is 38,024,587.
6.
The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at https://mlcapman.com/manchester-london-investment-trust-plc/.
7.
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of resolutions 11 to 16 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10