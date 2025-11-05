Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05

5 November 2025

MANCHESTERANDLONDONINVESTMENTTRUSTPLC

(the "Company")

ResultsofAnnualGeneralMeeting

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today, all resolutions contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.

M&M Investment Company Ltd, the controlling shareholder of the Company, undertook not to vote on the resolutions dealing with the re-election of the independent Directors. The proxy votes below therefore reflect the votes submitted by independent shareholders as indicated.

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed were as follows:

Resolution For (No. of shares) For (%) Against (No. of shares) Against (%) Votes Withheld (No. of shares) Total Votes % of ISC Voted 1.To receive and accept the Annual Report 26,918,977 99.95 13,143 0.05 1,928 26,934,048 70.83 2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 26,889,530 99.87 35,826 0.13 8,692 26,934,048 70.83 3.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 26,882,706 99.84 42,650 0.16 8,692 26,934,048 70.83 4.To declare a final ordinary dividend and special dividend of 7.0p per Ordinary Share 26,926,996 99.98 5,788 0.02 1,264 26,934,048 70.83 5. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders) 3,309,760 90.76 337,002 9.24 23,287,286 26,934,048 70.83 6.To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director 26,804,588 99.54 122,941 0.46 6,519 26,934,048 70.83 7. To re-elect Daren Morris as a Director (independent shareholders) 3,533,065 96.85 114,778 3.15 23,286,205 26,934,048 70.83 8. To re-elect James Waterlow as a Director (independent shareholders) 3,533,265 96.89 113,497 3.11 23,287,286 26,934,048 70.83 9.To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company 26,882,007 99.85 39,130 0.15 12,911 26,934,048 70.83 10.To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration 26,910,289 99.94 15,775 0.06 7,984 26,934,048 70.83 11.To authorise the Directors to offer holders the right to elect to receive optional scrip dividends 26,911,985 99.93 19,992 0.07 2,071 26,934,048 70.83 12.To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares 26,904,884 99.90 27,236 0.1 1,928 26,934,048 70.83 13.To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares* 26,895,930 99.87 33,785 0.13 4,333 26,934,048 70.83 14. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value* 26,884,494 99.83 46,058 0.17 3,496 26,934,048 70.83 15.To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares* 26,784,032 99.45 148,760 0.55 1,256 26,934,048 70.83 16. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice* 26,901,062 99.88 31,730 0.12 1,256 26,934,048 70.83

*special resolutions

NOTES: 1. All resolutions were passed. 2. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution. 3. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that resolution. 4. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution. 5. The number of shares in issue on 3 November 2025 was 40,528,238 ordinary shares (including 2,503,651 shares in treasury). The number of Ordinary Shares in circulation (excluding treasury shares), carrying one vote each, is 38,024,587. 6. The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at https://mlcapman.com/manchester-london-investment-trust-plc / . 7. In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of resolutions 11 to 16 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10