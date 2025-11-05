Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.11.2025 14:48 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05

5 November 2025

MANCHESTERANDLONDONINVESTMENTTRUSTPLC

(the "Company")

ResultsofAnnualGeneralMeeting

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today, all resolutions contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.

M&M Investment Company Ltd, the controlling shareholder of the Company, undertook not to vote on the resolutions dealing with the re-election of the independent Directors. The proxy votes below therefore reflect the votes submitted by independent shareholders as indicated.

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed were as follows:

Resolution

For (No. of shares)

For

(%)

Against (No. of shares)

Against (%)

Votes Withheld (No. of shares)

Total Votes

% of ISC Voted

1.To receive and accept the Annual Report

26,918,977

99.95

13,143

0.05

1,928

26,934,048

70.83

2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

26,889,530

99.87

35,826

0.13

8,692

26,934,048

70.83

3.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

26,882,706

99.84

42,650

0.16

8,692

26,934,048

70.83

4.To declare a final ordinary dividend and special dividend of 7.0p per Ordinary Share

26,926,996

99.98

5,788

0.02

1,264

26,934,048

70.83

5. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders)

3,309,760

90.76

337,002

9.24

23,287,286

26,934,048

70.83

6.To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director

26,804,588

99.54

122,941

0.46

6,519

26,934,048

70.83

7. To re-elect Daren Morris as a Director (independent shareholders)

3,533,065

96.85

114,778

3.15

23,286,205

26,934,048

70.83

8. To re-elect James Waterlow as a Director (independent shareholders)

3,533,265

96.89

113,497

3.11

23,287,286

26,934,048

70.83

9.To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company

26,882,007

99.85

39,130

0.15

12,911

26,934,048

70.83

10.To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration

26,910,289

99.94

15,775

0.06

7,984

26,934,048

70.83

11.To authorise the Directors to offer holders the right to elect to receive optional scrip dividends

26,911,985

99.93

19,992

0.07

2,071

26,934,048

70.83

12.To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares

26,904,884

99.90

27,236

0.1

1,928

26,934,048

70.83

13.To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares*

26,895,930

99.87

33,785

0.13

4,333

26,934,048

70.83

14. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value*

26,884,494

99.83

46,058

0.17

3,496

26,934,048

70.83

15.To authorise the Company to

make market purchases of Ordinary Shares*

26,784,032

99.45

148,760

0.55

1,256

26,934,048

70.83

16. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice*

26,901,062

99.88

31,730

0.12

1,256

26,934,048

70.83

*special resolutions

NOTES:

1.

All resolutions were passed.

2.

Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution.

3.

Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that resolution.

4.

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.

5.

The number of shares in issue on 3 November 2025 was 40,528,238 ordinary shares (including 2,503,651 shares in treasury). The number of Ordinary Shares in circulation (excluding treasury shares), carrying one vote each, is 38,024,587.

6.

The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at https://mlcapman.com/manchester-london-investment-trust-plc/.

7.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of resolutions 11 to 16 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10


