Milliken & Company Recognized with 2025 EcoVadis Gold Rating, Placing in Top 5% Worldwide

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliken & Company, a global leader in manufacturing and material science, has earned a gold rating in the 2025 EcoVadis assessment for the fourth consecutive year, placing the company among the top 5% of more than 150,000 organizations evaluated around the world. This achievement marks another milestone in Milliken's ongoing commitment to sustainability, ethical business practices and innovation.

"We are proud to have earned a gold rating from EcoVadis for the fourth consecutive year," said Halsey Cook, president and CEO at Milliken. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams around the world and our continued focus on fostering transparency and driving innovation across our businesses."

EcoVadis provides trusted business ratings for organizations across more than 250 industries. Milliken's gold rating reflects strong performance in labor and human rights, environment, procurement practices, and ethics. The company's efforts are guided by verified SBTi net-zero targets, detailed in its latest report.

"Third-party assessments like EcoVadis help us measure our progress and hold ourselves accountable," said Kasel Knight, Chief Legal Officer and head of sustainability at Milliken. "We're proud to be recognized for our transparency and impact, and we remain focused on advancing our commitments for our stakeholders and the industries we serve."

Milliken's gold rating covers its chemical, textile, flooring, and healthcare operations, demonstrating enterprise-wide commitment to responsible business. The company's proactive approach to sharing results streamlines engagement with customers and partners, reducing the need for additional questionnaires and reinforcing Milliken's reputation for reliability.

To learn more about Milliken's sustainability initiatives and read the company's most recent corporate sustainability report, visit sustainability.milliken.com.

