Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz explodiert um 20% nach Mega-Deal mit NASDAQ-Werberiesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.11.2025 15:00 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + BETA Technologies Ends First Day of Trading Higher

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 5th

  • Equities are down this morning as markets took a breather yesterday. Investors showed concern about high valuations in AI leaders. Looking ahead, earnings season continues with NYSE-listed enterprises including Snap, Figma, and E.L.F.
  • Beta Technologies (NYSE: BETA) made its NYSE debut yesterday. The firm's shares ended its first day of trading up almost 6% at $36 a share, with an almost $7.6 billion valuation.
  • The NYSE will be diving deeper into the space industry with Arkaea. Teaming up monthly, they will provide viewers with the latest look on the companies, investors, and innovations shaping the frontier economy.
  • The AD Council and Opportunity-At-Work today unveiled a new PSA titled 'Story Unfold,' which encourages employers to embrace skills-first hiring practices and access overlooked talent.

Opening Bell
HP (NYSE: HPQ) celebrates the 10th anniversary of the HPE spin-off

Closing Bell
RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) celebrates powering the future of AI communications

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814536/NYSE_Market_Update_November_5.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5603774/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--beta-technologies-ends-first-day-of-trading-higher-302605695.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.